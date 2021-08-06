August 6, 2021

Heels Premiere Sneak Peek

Heels Premiere Sneak Peek

Heels Premiere Sneak Peek

Heels premieres on Starz on August 15th, and to celebrate, we have a special sneak peek. Check it out below.

This series is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

