August 26, 2021

Chrishell Stause Celebrates National Dog Day

Sammi Turano August 26, 2021
In time for National Dog Day (Thursday, August 26), Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and her beloved senior dog, Gracie, have an urgent message to share with fans in a new PETA campaign: Give a dog in a shelter a dream home!

In an accompanying video spot, the famed real estate agent shares Gracie’s adoption story and explains to fans how her own experiences have deepened her empathy for dogs in shelters. And in a bonus video, she takes Gracie on her very own house tour.

“Coming from a background of dealing with homelessness, my heart understands,” Stause says. “[T]o be able to completely change a dog’s life and give them a forever home has always sat with me and just been something that I’m really passionate about.”

Stause urges fans to do right by dogs by adopting them from animal shelters and never buying them from breeders or pet shops, which exacerbates the homeless-animal overpopulation crisis. Around 70 million dogs and cats are homeless in the U.S. at any given time. An estimated 10% of them end up in animal shelters, where many must eventually be euthanized for reasons including injury, illness, old age, lack of good homes, and emotional and psychological damage.

“There are already too many dogs that don’t have homes,” Stause says. “And some of these dogs just need Hollywood makeovers. Don’t we all?”

Stause joins a long list of celebrities—including Krysten Ritter, Tom Hardy, Gregg Sulkin, John Stamos, Sia, Cristin Milioti, and Emma Kenney—who have teamed up with PETA or its affiliates to promote animal adoption.

PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to abuse in any way”—opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview. For more information, please visit PETA.org or follow the group on TwitterFacebook, or Instagram.

