August 30, 2021

Celebrity Spotlight: Stevie Mac

Sammi Turano August 30, 2021
Pushing the boundaries of Las Vegas entertainment while showcasing unique local performers, the adventures of “Mr. Daddy’s Cabaret” is housed in the fully renovated Mosaic on the Strip, the venue previously known for legendary nightlife experiences such as Utopia and Empire Ballroom, After, and the iconic LGBT party Krave.

The show is helmed by the often imitated but never replicated showman “Man in the Mirror,” aka Stevie Mac.

As a special treat, we have an exclusive with the man himself. Check it out below.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
