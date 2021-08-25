0 0

America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/25/2021

Tonight is the third week of results on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Only seven acts will move to the next round, with five going home.

Before we get to that, we find out that Storm Large, Michael Winslow and Unicircle Flow are in danger. One will be saved by America, one will be saved by the judges and one will go home.

Shin Lim and Lindsey Stirling will perform together tonight.

Rialcris and Klek Entosv are called to the stage first. America has voted, Rialcris is moving to the semi-finals, Klek Entosv is going home.

Keith Apricary and Lea Kyle are called to the stage next. Lea is in, Keith is out.

Chapkidz and the Curtis Family C Notes are called to the next round…..Chapkidz are moving on, Curtis Family C Notes are going home.

World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, Anica and Brooke Simpson are called to the stage next. Anica is sent home, while Brooke and World Taekwondo Demonstration Team go to the semifinals.

After a segment with Darci Lynne with a Simon Cowell puppet and an incredible performance by Shin and Lindsey, we get to the Instant Save Results.

Michael Winslow wins America’s vote.

The judges give a 3-1 vote to keep Unicircle Flow, which means that Storm is going home. Heidi is the only one who voted for her to stay.

More next week, stay tuned.

