America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/24/2021

Tonight’s America’s Got Talent will finally introduce us to our Wildcard Act, which was voted on over the past couple of weeks online and shown on Peacock.

Terry Crews hosts, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara judge.

Unicircle Flow: They are a unicycle act that hail from Japan. The act not only has them on said unicycles, but also adds some dance, fire and acrobatics to the mix.

Although one of the people ends up falling, it is quite an interesting, solid act. I hope to see them live one day soon.

The judges also like them and give them high praise.

Anica: She is a singer who likes to channel her inner Janis Joplin. Her singing is amazing and she just has this vibe about her that leaves people wanting more.

Simon is not impressed, but the other judges like her, especially Heidi, who calls her a favorite.

Lea Kyle: She is the quick change act that won the Golden Buzzer from Heidi. Her outfits are gorgeous, her smile is infectious and it is like watching a TikTok fashion show come to life. I wish I knew how to make clothes and change this fast!

Simon was not impressed, but everyone else loved it!

The Curtis Family C-Notes: They do a seventies themed singing act and have to be the cutest things ever! I just want to watch them over and over because they are so much fun and their spirit is exactly what we need right now.

The judges compare them to wedding singers and wonder if they would be able to make this into a Vegas act.

Keith Apicary: He does some kind of dance/joke act with confetti, glitter and video game effects. It is one of those acts you cannot stop watching because it is crazy, but it also smile inducing. He is like that fun friend who can make anyone laugh when they are having a bad day.

Simon buzzes him and calls it terrible, but the ladies seem to like him.

Michael Winslow: He is an actor famous for movies such as Police Academy and is now giving AGT a shot. His act consists of lots of street noises, which is….quite interesting. I am curious to see how he adds to this later on.

Simon wasn’t too fond of it, but Howie begs everyone to vote.

Brooke Simpson: She is a powerhouse singer that is on her way to becoming the next big thing in music. The power in her voice reminds me of a young Diana Ross and she just owns that stage!

The judges love her and cannot wait to see more.

Rialcris: They are hand balancers who are from Colombia. The act is absolutely incredible and gets even better with the fire and Magic Mike act.

The judges love them and think they are getting better and better.

ChapKidz: This is a dance troupe who are the younger version of the season ten act. It is so amazing and reminds me of cheerleading meets the DWTS troupe. I am in love!!!

The judges find them to be the best act of the night.

Storm Large: Our Wildcard act! She shows us why she was meant to be on the show. That voice is so gorgeous and she is just a rock star personified. Singing on Take on Me by A-Ha just makes it that much better.

The judges, however, didn’t seem to like her song choice.

Klek Entos: He is a scary magician that puts his hand in fire and tells scary stories. It was different, to say the least.

Simon buzzes him, but Howie seems to love him.

World Taekwondo Demonstration Team: They won Terry’s Golden Buzzer and do another incredible act with lots of kicking, breaking things and acrobatics. It is like something straight out of a movie….it is that good. What a way to end the night!

The judges are blown away and Howie’s favorite act of the night.

Results tomorrow, stay tuned!

