July 24, 2021

Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay is Engaged

Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay is Engaged

Sammi Turano July 23, 2021
Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay is Engaged

It’s all happening! Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is getting married.

According to People, her boyfriend Brock Davies popped the question at their Los Angeles home with a  12.74-carat rectangular cushion-cut rare fancy pink morganite ring designed by Kyle Chan.

The Good as Gold singer confirmed the news on her official Instagram page earlier today.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Scheana (@scheana)

The couple, who share a daughter Summer Moon, sparked rumors of their engagement earlier this week when she was seen wearing the ring. They have yet to announce a wedding date, but plan to get married in Bali.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
