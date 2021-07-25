Tokyo Olympics News: Updated Competition Schedule
Five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky and two-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel aim for their first Tokyo Olympics gold medals in primetime tonight, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on NBC. Ledecky will compete in the women’s 400m freestyle and Dressel will compete in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay. Additional U.S. medal contenders include Michael Andrew in the men’s 100m breaststroke and Torri Huske and Claire Curzan in the women’s 100m butterfly.
The most decorated American gymnast in history and four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles leads the U.S. women’s gymnastics team in qualifying tonight in primetime at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.
2021 U.S. all-around champion Brody Malone and three-time Olympian Sam Mikulak lead Team USA in the men’s gymnastics team final on Peacock live Monday morning at 6 a.m. ET.
The biggest stars in men’s professional basketball on Team USA, headlined by Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, and Draymond Green, play their first game of the Tokyo Olympics against Evan Fournier and Rudy Gobert and France, today at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and midnight ET on NBCSN.
In a sport making its Olympic debut, the women’s skateboarding street final will be presented live tonight at 12:05 a.m. ET (following late local news)/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.
SUNDAY, JULY 25
Five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky, who could tie or break the all-time record for Olympic gold medals won by a U.S. woman (eight) in Tokyo, and two-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel will begin swimming finals competition at the Tokyo Olympics live in primetime tonight, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on NBC. Ledecky will compete in the women’s 400m freestyle and Dressel will compete in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay. Additional U.S. medal contenders include Michael Andrew in the men’s 100m breaststroke and Torri Huske and Claire Curzan in the women’s 100m butterfly.
The most decorated American gymnast in history and four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles leads the U.S. women’s gymnastics team in qualifying tonight in primetime at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.
2021 U.S. all-around champion Brody Malone and three-time Olympian Sam Mikulak lead Team USA in the men’s gymnastics team final on Peacock live Monday morning at 6 a.m. ET.
The biggest stars in men’s professional basketball on Team USA, headlined by Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, and Draymond Green, play their first game of the Tokyo Olympics against Evan Fournier and Rudy Gobert and France, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and midnight ET on NBCSN. Team USA aims for their fourth consecutive gold medal.
In a sport making its Olympic debut, the women’s skateboarding street final will be presented live tonight at 12:05 a.m. ET (following late local news)/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.
Women’s beach volleyball competition continues with the U.S. team of Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil playing Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka of Latvia live in primetime tonight at 8 p.m. ET on USA.
MONDAY, JULY 26
In the pool, swimming medals will be awarded in the men’s 200m freestyle, women’s 100m backstroke, men’s 100m backstroke and women’s 100m breaststroke live on NBC in primetime, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Ledecky, two-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King will lead Team USA.
U.S. Women’s Basketball begins its quest for a seventh consecutive gold medal, one of the greatest gold medal runs in the history of the sport, when they play Nigeria live at 12:40 a.m. ET (9:40 p.m. PT Monday) on USA. Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi can become the first basketball players to win five gold medals at the Olympics.
Preliminary pool play continues in women’s beach volleyball when April Ross and Alix Klineman face Elsa Baquerizo and Liliana Fernandez of Spain live at 8 p.m. ET on CNBC.
TUESDAY, JULY 27
Biles leads Team USA in the women’s gymnastics team final joined by three women making their Olympic debut: Suni Lee, Grace McCallum and Jordan Chiles, presented live at 6:45 a.m. ET on Peacock and later in the evening at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The U.S. has won nine team medals, and are the two-time defending gold medalists, in the event.
Ledecky and Dressel headline a number of Team USA medal contenders in swimming across five medal events beginning live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
Ledecky will attempt to win the gold medal in a second straight women’s 200m freestyle. The same evening, Ledecky looks to win the 1500m freestyle in the event’s debut as part of the women’s Olympic competition. Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass, both making their Olympic debuts, will represent Team USA as medal contenders in the women’s 200m individual medley. Team USA will look to contend for a medal in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay, where Dressel is expected to compete alongside Rio Olympic gold medalist Townley Haas and first-time Olympian Kieran Smith. In the men’s 200m butterfly, Team USA will be led by Zach Harting and Gunnar Bentz.
Coming off a commanding 6-1 victory over New Zealand, the U.S. Women’s soccer team plays its final match in group stage play when they face Australia live at 4 a.m. ET on USA. The U.S. will advance to the quarterfinals with either a win or draw.
U.S. Men’s Basketball will face Iran in Group A play live on Wednesday morning at 12:40 a.m. ET (9:40 p.m. PT Tuesday) on Peacock.
NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS
Below are highlights of today’s NBC Olympics’ podcast offerings across The Podium, In The Village, and the audio version of Peacock’s On Her Turf show:
The Podium: Czech Republic men’s beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic joins host Lauren Shehadi.
In The Village: U.S. road cyclist Lawson Craddock discusses what it means to represent Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics and provides an inside look at USA Cycling ahead of competition.
On Her Turf: U.S. Olympic gold medalists Kerri Walsh Jennings (beach volleyball) and Laurie Hernandez (gymnastics) chat about their Olympic careers. Peacock’s daily show On Her Turf at the Olympics streams from 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET.
To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Tokyo podcasts, click here or discover the new NBC Olympics Podcasts Channel on Apple Podcasts. Podcast episodes are available for download on all major podcast platforms.
***
SUNDAY, JULY 25 (DAY 2)
NBC
9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Men’s Beach Volleyball – Gibb/Bourne (U.S.) vs. Carambula/Rossi (Italy) (LIVE)
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan
Rowing – Qualifying Heats & Repechages
Fencing – Women’s Individual Foil Final
Cycling – Women’s Road Race
12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final
Canoe Slalom – Qualifying
Surfing Day 1 Report
Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final
4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France
7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
Women’s 100m Butterfly
Men’s 100m Breaststroke
Women’s 400m Freestyle
Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay
Gymnastics – Women’s Team Competition
Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Qualifying
8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)
12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee
USA
10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Nigeria
Women’s Handball – Spain vs. Sweden
Fencing – Women’s Foil & Men’s Epee Finals
Judo – Finals
Taekwondo – Finals
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
Weightlifting – Men’s Finals
Surfing Report Day 1
5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Women’s Beach Volleyball – Claes/Sponcil (U.S.) vs. Graudina/Kravcenoka (Latvia) (LIVE)
Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)
9 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Softball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China (LIVE)
Women’s Beach Volleyball – Canada vs. Germany (LIVE)
Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil Round of 32
CNBC
7:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)
Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Qualifying (LIVE)
Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (LIVE)
Archery – Men’s Team Elimination Round
Men’s 3×3 Basketball – Serbia vs. Japan
NBCSN
10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Women’s Handball – Norway vs. South Korea
Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds
Badminton – Qualifying Rounds
1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina
Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico
Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Turkey
Equestrian – Team Dressage
Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France
Women’s Beach Volleyball – Ross/Klineman (U.S.) vs. Xue/Wang (China)
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Second Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round
MONDAY, JULY 26 (DAY 3)
NBC
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
Women’s Beach Volleyball – Claes/Sponcil (U.S.) vs. Graudina/Kravcenoka (Latvia)
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China
Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. China
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final
Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
Men’s 200m Freestyle
Women’s 100m Backstroke
Men’s 100m Backstroke
Women’s 100m Breaststroke
Gymnastics – Men’s Team Final
Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final
Triathlon – Women’s Final
8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)
Men’s Rugby – U.S. vs. South Africa
12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China
USA
2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final (LIVE)
Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Quarterfinals (LIVE)
Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. Argentina (LIVE)
Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final
10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Archery – Men’s Team Final
Badminton – Qualifying Round
Surfing Report Day 2
Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike
Weightlifting – Women’s Final
Shooting – Women’s and Men’s Skeet Finals
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
Taekwondo – Finals
Judo – Finals
5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Triathlon – Women’s Final (LIVE)
11 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Men’s Beach Volleyball – Dalhausser/Lucena (U.S.) vs. Alison/Alvaro (Brazil) (LIVE)
Archery – Individual Elimination Rounds
12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria (LIVE)
CNBC
2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (LIVE)
Shooting Skeet – Men’s Final (LIVE)
Archery – Men’s Team Final (LIVE)
Shooting Skeet – Women’s Final
Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike
8 p.m. – 10:10 p.m.
Women’s Beach Volleyball – Ross/Klineman (U.S.) vs. Baquerizo/Fernandez (Spain) (LIVE)
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. South Africa (LIVE)
10:10 p.m. – Midnight
Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Quarterfinals
Midnight – 2 a.m.
Softball – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Men’s Beach Volleyball – Gibb/Bourne (U.S.) vs. Carambula/Rossi (Italy)
Softball – U.S. vs. Japan
5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
3×3 Basketball (LIVE)
Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Finals (LIVE)
Men’s Beach Volleyball – Norway vs. Spain (LIVE)
Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia
Women’s Basketball – Serbia vs. Canada
Men’s Handball – Egypt vs. Denmark
Men’s Handball – Spain vs. Norway
Men’s Volleyball – Poland vs. Italy
Table Tennis – Qualifying Rounds
Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Final
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee
Men’s Rugby – U.S. vs. Ireland
Men’s Rugby – U.S. vs. South Africa
Triathlon – Women’s Final
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Second Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round
7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Second Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Third Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals
PEACOCK
6 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.
Men’s Gymnastics Team Final (LIVE)
TUESDAY, JULY 27 (DAY 4)
NBC
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
Cycling – Women’s Mountain Bike
3×3 Basketball – Quarterfinal
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
Diving – Women’s Synchronized Platform Final
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Gymnastics – Women’s Team Final
Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
Women’s 200m Freestyle
Men’s 200m Butterfly
Women’s 200m Individual Medley
Women’s 1500m Freestyle
Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay
9 p.m. – 9:35 p.m. (PT)
Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (LIVE)
12:35 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Cycling – Women’s Team Trial
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary (LIVE)
USA
2 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria (LIVE)
Cycling – Women’s Mountain Bike (LIVE)
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball – Quarterfinals (LIVE)
4 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE)
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia
12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – Canada vs. Great Britain
2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Rugby – Men’s Quarterfinal
Weightlifting – Women’s Finals
Judo – Finals
Taekwondo – Finals
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Table Tennis – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia (LIVE)
Rugby – Men’s Semifinals
Archery – Individual Eliminations
Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (LIVE)
CNBC
2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.
Diving – Women’s Synchronized Platform Final (LIVE)
Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Rowing – Finals and Semifinals (LIVE)
Cycling – Women’s Time Trial (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
Cycling – Men’s Time Trial (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria
Rugby – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball
7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Softball – Final (LIVE)
9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Women’s Handball – France vs. Spain
Archery – Individual Eliminations
Badminton – Qualifying Rounds
Equestrian – Team Dressage Final
Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Final
Softball – Final
Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds
Surfing – Semifinals
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria
Softball – Final
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Third Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals
7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Third Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Third Round
Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals
Men’s Doubles, Semifinals
Mixed, First Round
PEACOCK
6:45 a.m. – 8:40 a.m.
Women’s Gymnastics Team Final (LIVE)
12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran (LIVE)