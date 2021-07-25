0 0

Read Time: 14 Minute, 7 Second

Tokyo Olympics News: Updated Competition Schedule

Five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky and two-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel aim for their first Tokyo Olympics gold medals in primetime tonight, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on NBC. Ledecky will compete in the women’s 400m freestyle and Dressel will compete in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay. Additional U.S. medal contenders include Michael Andrew in the men’s 100m breaststroke and Torri Huske and Claire Curzan in the women’s 100m butterfly.

The most decorated American gymnast in history and four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles leads the U.S. women’s gymnastics team in qualifying tonight in primetime at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.

2021 U.S. all-around champion Brody Malone and three-time Olympian Sam Mikulak lead Team USA in the men’s gymnastics team final on Peacock live Monday morning at 6 a.m. ET.

The biggest stars in men’s professional basketball on Team USA, headlined by Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, and Draymond Green, play their first game of the Tokyo Olympics against Evan Fournier and Rudy Gobert and France, today at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and midnight ET on NBCSN.

In a sport making its Olympic debut, the women’s skateboarding street final will be presented live tonight at 12:05 a.m. ET (following late local news)/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

SUNDAY, JULY 25

Five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky, who could tie or break the all-time record for Olympic gold medals won by a U.S. woman (eight) in Tokyo, and two-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel will begin swimming finals competition at the Tokyo Olympics live in primetime tonight, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on NBC. Ledecky will compete in the women’s 400m freestyle and Dressel will compete in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay. Additional U.S. medal contenders include Michael Andrew in the men’s 100m breaststroke and Torri Huske and Claire Curzan in the women’s 100m butterfly.

The most decorated American gymnast in history and four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles leads the U.S. women’s gymnastics team in qualifying tonight in primetime at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.

2021 U.S. all-around champion Brody Malone and three-time Olympian Sam Mikulak lead Team USA in the men’s gymnastics team final on Peacock live Monday morning at 6 a.m. ET.

The biggest stars in men’s professional basketball on Team USA, headlined by Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, and Draymond Green, play their first game of the Tokyo Olympics against Evan Fournier and Rudy Gobert and France, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and midnight ET on NBCSN. Team USA aims for their fourth consecutive gold medal.

In a sport making its Olympic debut, the women’s skateboarding street final will be presented live tonight at 12:05 a.m. ET (following late local news)/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

Women’s beach volleyball competition continues with the U.S. team of Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil playing Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka of Latvia live in primetime tonight at 8 p.m. ET on USA.

MONDAY, JULY 26

In the pool, swimming medals will be awarded in the men’s 200m freestyle, women’s 100m backstroke, men’s 100m backstroke and women’s 100m breaststroke live on NBC in primetime, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Ledecky, two-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King will lead Team USA.

U.S. Women’s Basketball begins its quest for a seventh consecutive gold medal, one of the greatest gold medal runs in the history of the sport, when they play Nigeria live at 12:40 a.m. ET (9:40 p.m. PT Monday) on USA. Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi can become the first basketball players to win five gold medals at the Olympics.

Preliminary pool play continues in women’s beach volleyball when April Ross and Alix Klineman face Elsa Baquerizo and Liliana Fernandez of Spain live at 8 p.m. ET on CNBC.

TUESDAY, JULY 27

Biles leads Team USA in the women’s gymnastics team final joined by three women making their Olympic debut: Suni Lee, Grace McCallum and Jordan Chiles, presented live at 6:45 a.m. ET on Peacock and later in the evening at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The U.S. has won nine team medals, and are the two-time defending gold medalists, in the event.

Ledecky and Dressel headline a number of Team USA medal contenders in swimming across five medal events beginning live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Ledecky will attempt to win the gold medal in a second straight women’s 200m freestyle. The same evening, Ledecky looks to win the 1500m freestyle in the event’s debut as part of the women’s Olympic competition. Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass, both making their Olympic debuts, will represent Team USA as medal contenders in the women’s 200m individual medley. Team USA will look to contend for a medal in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay, where Dressel is expected to compete alongside Rio Olympic gold medalist Townley Haas and first-time Olympian Kieran Smith. In the men’s 200m butterfly, Team USA will be led by Zach Harting and Gunnar Bentz.

Coming off a commanding 6-1 victory over New Zealand, the U.S. Women’s soccer team plays its final match in group stage play when they face Australia live at 4 a.m. ET on USA. The U.S. will advance to the quarterfinals with either a win or draw.

U.S. Men’s Basketball will face Iran in Group A play live on Wednesday morning at 12:40 a.m. ET (9:40 p.m. PT Tuesday) on Peacock.

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of today’s NBC Olympics’ podcast offerings across The Podium, In The Village, and the audio version of Peacock’s On Her Turf show:

The Podium: Czech Republic men’s beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic joins host Lauren Shehadi.

In The Village: U.S. road cyclist Lawson Craddock discusses what it means to represent Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics and provides an inside look at USA Cycling ahead of competition.

On Her Turf: U.S. Olympic gold medalists Kerri Walsh Jennings (beach volleyball) and Laurie Hernandez (gymnastics) chat about their Olympic careers. Peacock’s daily show On Her Turf at the Olympics streams from 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Tokyo podcasts, click here or discover the new NBC Olympics Podcasts Channel on Apple Podcasts. Podcast episodes are available for download on all major podcast platforms.

***

SUNDAY, JULY 25 (DAY 2)

NBC

9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Gibb/Bourne (U.S.) vs. Carambula/Rossi (Italy) (LIVE)

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan

Rowing – Qualifying Heats & Repechages

Fencing – Women’s Individual Foil Final

Cycling – Women’s Road Race

12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final

Canoe Slalom – Qualifying

Surfing Day 1 Report

Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France

7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Women’s 100m Butterfly

Men’s 100m Breaststroke

Women’s 400m Freestyle

Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay

Gymnastics – Women’s Team Competition

Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Qualifying

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)

12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

USA

10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Nigeria

Women’s Handball – Spain vs. Sweden

Fencing – Women’s Foil & Men’s Epee Finals

Judo – Finals

Taekwondo – Finals

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

Weightlifting – Men’s Finals

Surfing Report Day 1

5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Claes/Sponcil (U.S.) vs. Graudina/Kravcenoka (Latvia) (LIVE)

Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)

9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Softball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China (LIVE)

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Canada vs. Germany (LIVE)

Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil Round of 32

CNBC

7:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)

Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Qualifying (LIVE)

Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

Archery – Men’s Team Elimination Round

Men’s 3×3 Basketball – Serbia vs. Japan

NBCSN

10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Women’s Handball – Norway vs. South Korea

Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds

Badminton – Qualifying Rounds

1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina

Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico

Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Turkey

Equestrian – Team Dressage

Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Ross/Klineman (U.S.) vs. Xue/Wang (China)

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Second Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round

MONDAY, JULY 26 (DAY 3)

NBC

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Claes/Sponcil (U.S.) vs. Graudina/Kravcenoka (Latvia)

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China

Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. China

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final

Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Men’s 200m Freestyle

Women’s 100m Backstroke

Men’s 100m Backstroke

Women’s 100m Breaststroke

Gymnastics – Men’s Team Final

Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final

Triathlon – Women’s Final

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Men’s Rugby – U.S. vs. South Africa

12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China

USA

2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final (LIVE)

Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Quarterfinals (LIVE)

Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. Argentina (LIVE)

Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final

10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Archery – Men’s Team Final

Badminton – Qualifying Round

Surfing Report Day 2

Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike

Weightlifting – Women’s Final

Shooting – Women’s and Men’s Skeet Finals

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

Taekwondo – Finals

Judo – Finals

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Triathlon – Women’s Final (LIVE)

11 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Dalhausser/Lucena (U.S.) vs. Alison/Alvaro (Brazil) (LIVE)

Archery – Individual Elimination Rounds

12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria (LIVE)

CNBC

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

Shooting Skeet – Men’s Final (LIVE)

Archery – Men’s Team Final (LIVE)

Shooting Skeet – Women’s Final

Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike

8 p.m. – 10:10 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Ross/Klineman (U.S.) vs. Baquerizo/Fernandez (Spain) (LIVE)

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. South Africa (LIVE)

10:10 p.m. – Midnight

Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Quarterfinals

Midnight – 2 a.m.

Softball – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Gibb/Bourne (U.S.) vs. Carambula/Rossi (Italy)

Softball – U.S. vs. Japan

5 a.m. – 8 p.m.

3×3 Basketball (LIVE)

Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Finals (LIVE)

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Norway vs. Spain (LIVE)

Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia

Women’s Basketball – Serbia vs. Canada

Men’s Handball – Egypt vs. Denmark

Men’s Handball – Spain vs. Norway

Men’s Volleyball – Poland vs. Italy

Table Tennis – Qualifying Rounds

Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Final

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Men’s Rugby – U.S. vs. Ireland

Men’s Rugby – U.S. vs. South Africa

Triathlon – Women’s Final

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Second Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Second Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Third Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

Men’s Gymnastics Team Final (LIVE)

TUESDAY, JULY 27 (DAY 4)

NBC

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round

Cycling – Women’s Mountain Bike

3×3 Basketball – Quarterfinal

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

Diving – Women’s Synchronized Platform Final

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s Team Final

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Women’s 200m Freestyle

Men’s 200m Butterfly

Women’s 200m Individual Medley

Women’s 1500m Freestyle

Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay

9 p.m. – 9:35 p.m. (PT)

Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (LIVE)

12:35 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Cycling – Women’s Team Trial

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary (LIVE)

USA

2 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria (LIVE)

Cycling – Women’s Mountain Bike (LIVE)

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball – Quarterfinals (LIVE)

4 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE)

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – Canada vs. Great Britain

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Rugby – Men’s Quarterfinal

Weightlifting – Women’s Finals

Judo – Finals

Taekwondo – Finals

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Table Tennis – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia (LIVE)

Rugby – Men’s Semifinals

Archery – Individual Eliminations

Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (LIVE)

CNBC

2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Diving – Women’s Synchronized Platform Final (LIVE)

Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Rowing – Finals and Semifinals (LIVE)

Cycling – Women’s Time Trial (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round

Cycling – Men’s Time Trial (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria

Rugby – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball

7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Softball – Final (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Women’s Handball – France vs. Spain

Archery – Individual Eliminations

Badminton – Qualifying Rounds

Equestrian – Team Dressage Final

Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Final

Softball – Final

Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds

Surfing – Semifinals

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria

Softball – Final

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Third Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Third Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, Third Round

Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals

Men’s Doubles, Semifinals

Mixed, First Round

PEACOCK

6:45 a.m. – 8:40 a.m.

Women’s Gymnastics Team Final (LIVE)

12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran (LIVE)

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts