The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for The Good, The Bad and the Ugly Leather Pants

Tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo leads up to the epic ‘jealous of what, your ugly leather pants?’ showdown.

FROLICKING FOR FOOD

Before we get to all that, Lisa and Harry go food shopping. She has no clue how to shop or cook, so he has to explain things to her….and tell her to stop shopping. He gets annoyed when she wanders away like a little kid, looking at and touching everything.

TENNIS, FOOD AND GIRL TALK

Erika and Crystal play tennis at Kathy’s so Erika can get her mind off her divorce. She says her game is off because her mind is on other things.

After the game, Kathy has food and drinks ready for them and allows Erika to talk. It is a very sweet girl’s lunch and it is very kind of Kathy to be there for her friend.

Erika admits she is doing everything on her own, which she kind of likes. It reminds me of Caroline from 2 Broke Girls adjusting to the ‘regular life.’

CHRISTMAS PHOTOS AND REMARKABLE REVELATIONS

Kyle and her family do their Christmas card picture in matching PJs, which also includes wine for Kyle….because drinking is the best way to take holiday pictures.

Kathy joins her later, with her ‘everything but the kitchen sink’ purse. (Side note, my best friend and I are like this and I even got the name Mary Poppins from my former co-workers for always having something someone needed.)

The topic moves to Kim and it turns out she changed hr number and never told Kyle, which leads to even more tension with the sisters.

FRIENDS IN NEED, FRIENDS INDEED

Sutton and Lisa visit Erika to give her gifts. They snark on Crystal and her ‘peeping Tom allegations.’ Sutton says peeping Toms never knock on doors before entering.

HOME SCHOOL AND HORMONES

Garcelle watches her son Jax do his homework, which includes Japanese lessons. It is impressive for a 13-year-old to learn. I am 37 and could not count to twenty in Spanish if my life depended on it….but I can read Klingon, so there is that.

Jaid is told to unload the dishwasher. He gives her an attitude and doesn’t want to talk to anyone in the house….he won’t even eat, which upsets Garcelle. She asks Jax what to do and he tells her to take away his phone chargers.

BIRTHDAY BASHES, BRIDAL BEGINNINGS

Harry makes a special meal for a special birthday party for Garcelle. Lisa hopes this will be a good way for them to rebuild their friendship.

Oh, and she loves the sauce Harry made from home grown tomatoes.

Dorit shows off her new mini-Kelly bag (over $8,000 for a bag that probably only fits a lip gloss, a tampon and five dollars) to Kyle as they head to Lisa’s.

As they drive, Dorit talks about how she going into bridal design. She is super-excited and wishes she would have done it sooner so she could have designed her own wedding dress.

Dorit and Kyle arrive at the Rinna-Hamlin home. Dorit is excited because Harry actually cooks. Kyle, however, warns Harry that Amelia could soon be with child. He is not amused.

HAMLINS, HIGH HEELS AND HAPPY BIRTHDAYS

Everyone else begins to arrive, all wearing the heels Harry wishes they would have left at home. Also, that Shoot The Cook apron is….something else.

The ladies begin to talk, drink and eat while talking about how Amelia is going to Cabo…..but not with Scott. Lisa seems to have no problem with the relationship, but everyone else is questioning it. Harry thinks it is completely inappropriate, but says he was with a 44 year old when he was 29. He then leaves the ladies to talk….but then surprises Garcelle with a birthday cake and gifts from everyone.

TENSION AND UGLY LEATHER PANTS

However, the mood turns sour when Sutton gets upset over Crystal’s attitude. She wants to leave, but Kyle takes her aside to talk. Everyone else gets wind of it and try to make her talk. Sutton tries to explain how she feels, but she ends up fighting with Crystal again. Crystal accuses her of being jealous, so Sutton storms out. Lisa and Kyle follow her, while Sutton screams the epic ‘jealous of what, your ugly leather pants?’ line.

More next week, stay tuned.

About Post Author

