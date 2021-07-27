July 27, 2021

Slipknot's Joey Jordison Dead at 46

Sammi Turano July 27, 2021
Sad news for the music world tonight. Former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison has passed away. He was 46 years old. There was no cause of death released as of press time.

However, his family released the following statement the media:

We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021. He was 46.

Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow.

To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music.

The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time.

The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes.

The drummer, who also played with  Vimic and Sinsaenum, was with the band from 1995-2013.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his family at this time.

Story developing…..

