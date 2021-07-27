0 0

Sammi’s Favorite Things: NEFT Vodka

As a woman who likes entertaining (and let’s face it, one who enjoys a good cocktail!), I am always on the lookout for good alcohol. One of my new favorites is NEFT Vodka, which comes in cute little barrels, making it unique and fun for entertaining.

The vodka is delicious and the perfect combination of taste and strength. Best of all, they are LGBTQ friendly, which is all the more reason to give them my support.

I not only enjoy making cocktails out of this vodka (I made a watermelon slushie!), but it is perfect for my famous vodka sauce, which is made from scratch.

Check out some recipes below, courtesy of the company!

NEFT VODKA SIGNATURE RECIPES

NEFT Honey Bear

2 oz NEFT vodka

1 oz lemon juice

0.5 oz honey syrup

5 raspberries

1 splash prosecco

Muddle raspberries and add all ingredients into mixing tin with ice. Shake

vigorously and pour into glass. Top with prosecco. Garnish with a lemon slice and

fresh mint.

NEFT Holiday Brighter

1.75 oz NEFT ultra-premium vodka

.75 oz pomegranate juice

.25 oz Luxardo Grenadine syrup

.25 oz lime juice

2 dashes angostura bitters

Egg whites

Combine all ingredients except for the egg whites into a mixing tin with ice and

shake vigorously. Strain into a coupe glass. Add egg whites to a dry mixing tin and shake well, then add ice and continue to shake until a foam builds, and layer

over cocktail. Garnish with a rosemary sprig and sink a Luxardo Cherry.

NEFT Snowy Day

1.5 oz NEFT ultra-premium vodka

1.5 oz white mocha liqueur

.5 oz peppermint schnapps

peppermint bark (for rim)

Shake vigorously in mixing tin with ice and strain into a martini glass rimmed with

crumbled peppermint bark.

NEFT Spontaneous Consumption

1.5 oz NEFT ultra-premium vodka

1 oz fresh clementine juice

.75 oz orange peel oleo sacrum

.5 oz spiced demerara syrup

2 dashes barrel aged whiskey bitters

Dehydrated cinnamon orange slice soaked in 151

Add all ingredients into mixing tin with ice and stir. Double strain into rocks glass

over ice. Garnish with a dehydrated cinnamon orange slice soaked in 151 and set

on fire.

NEFT Violet Night

1.5 oz NEFT ultra-premium vodka

.75 oz creme de violet

.75 oz fresh lemon juice

.5 oz rosemary simple syrup2 drops violet flower essence

Add all ingredients into a mixing tin with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into

rocks glass over fresh ice and garnish with a singed rosemary sprig.

NEFT Pumpkin Spiced White Russian

1.75 oz NEFT ultra-premium vodka

.75 oz coffee liquor

.75 oz pumpkin spiced cream

Combine all ingredients into a mason jar and stir lightly. Garnish with pumpkin

spiced biscotti and a dash of cinnamon.

Dirty NEFTini

2 oz NEFT ultra-premium vodka

.75 oz olive juice

Dry vermouth

Rinse glass with dry vermouth. Shake vodka vigorously with lots of ice until ice

slivers appear in tin. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a single olive.

Serve straight up, high and dry.

NEFT Royale 53 Martini

2 oz NEFT ultra-premium vodka

.5 oz Lillet blonde

1 oz herbaceous gin

Add all ingredients into a mixing tin with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a

coupe glass and garish with a lemon twist.NEFT Spicy Lemon Drop

1.75 oz NEFT ultra-premium vodka

0.75 oz Fresh lemon juice

0.25 oz Simple syrup

0.25 oz Orange liqueur

1 dash Bitters (Preferably Angostura bitters)

Shake all ingredients in mixing tin with ice. Strain into a Tajin & sugar rimmed

martini glass. Garnish with a citrus wheel.

NEFT Watermelon Julep

1.5 oz NEFT ultra-premium vodka

1 oz Fresh watermelon juice

0.5 oz Lemon juice

0.5 oz Mint simple syrup

1 Splash of soda water

Shake all ingredients in a mixing tin with ice. Pour into Collins glass. Top with

soda. Garnish with watermelon and fresh mint.

NEFT Rose Orchard

1.75 oz NEFT ultra-premium vodka

.75 oz egg white

.5 oz hibiscus & rose syrup

.25 Calvados Appellation

2 dashes rose water

Juice from ½ lemon

Dry shake all ingredients in shaker tin and then add ice and shake vigorously.

Strain into a coup glass and garnish with a hibiscus flower.NEFT Black Gold

1.75 oz NEFT ultra-premium vodka

1 oz lime juice

.5 oz simple syrup

3 cucumber slices

2 dashes activated charcoal

Shake all ingredients in mixing tin with ice. Strain over ice into rocks glass.

Garnish with salt rim, cucumber ribbons and gold flakes.

NEFT Espresso Martini

1.75 oz NEFT ultra-premium vodka

1 oz chilled espresso

.5 oz simple syrup

3 dashes walnut bitters

2 dashes cocoa powder

1 oz egg white

Shake all ingredients except egg white in mixing tin with ice and shake

vigorously. Strain into martini glass. Add egg whites to a dry mixing tin and shake

well, then add ice and continue to shake until a foam builds, and layer over

cocktail. Garnish with cocoa powder.

NEFT Ultimate Screwdriver

1.5 oz NEFT ultra-premium vodka

1.5 oz orange juice

1 dash aromatic bitters

1 dash cherry bitters

Add all ingredients in to a Collins glass and stir. Garnish with an orange slice.NEFT Love Potion #9

1.75 oz NEFT ultra-premium vodka

.75 oz egg white

.5 oz hibiscus & rose syrup

.25 Calvados Appellation

2 dashes rose water

Juice from ½ lemon

Dry shake all ingredients in shaker tin and then add ice and shake vigorously.

Strain into a coup glass over dry ice and garnish with a hibiscus flower.

