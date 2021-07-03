0 0

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Aunt Millie’s Bakeries

Anyone who knows me knows I love food. I am that friend who is always up for trying a new restaurant and the one who is always trying new recipes. (As proven in my 40 by 40 challenge!) If it involves food (especially if there is wine on the side!) I am there!

However, as I get older and closer to ::cough40cough::, I need to watch what I eat and find alternatives to some of my favorite foods….especially BREAD! Oh, how I love fresh baked bread….I just wish carbs were as friendly as they were when I was younger.

Enter Aunt Millie’s Bakeries carb smart bread. This line of bread was recently introduced to me and I am obsessed. It is not only delicious, but it is low carb, making it perfect for those who need to watch their carb intake for whatever reason.

There are several different kinds of breads (both carb friendly and regular) made by this company, including potato bread, Italian bread, hot dog and hamburger rolls. In short, there is something for everyone! My favorite is the carb smart hot dog roll, which is soft, tasty and brings me back to the days of getting street vendor hot dogs in NYC. It is something that is now on my grocery list and my new favorite alternative to the usual rolls. The best part? Each roll is only 45 calories! (A huge win when I am doing my Weight Watchers plan!)

Baking bread since 1901, Aunt Millie’s Bakeries is a family-owned company headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Aunt Millie is celebrating their 120th Anniversary this Fall. Aunt Millie’s Live breads are available at major supermarkets throughout the Midwest, including Fresh Thyme Market, Meijer, Kroger and Walmart. Live Carb Smart is also available nationally at more than 370 Sprouts Farmers Market locations. For more information, please visit AuntMillies.com.

