Revry August Programming

Revry, the global LGBTQ streaming TV network celebrates important holidays throughout the month of August like International Youth Day and World Humanitarian Day with incredible Queer content made by and for the community. Enjoy James Franco, David Strathairn, Jon Hamm and Mary-Louis Parker on National Book Lovers Day (Aug. 9th) Franco portrays the iconic beat poet Allen Ginsberg in the film HOWL.

Revry aims to inspire exploration with diverse content and provide a space for inclusivity within the community. The global Queer TV network, run by members of the LGBTQ community and allies, takes this month as an opportunity for audiences to find even more free Queer entertainment playing on Revry’s Live Linear channels and On Demand at www.revry.tv.

AUGUST CALENDAR ON REVRY

Friday, August 6

Teenage

Feature Film

Teenagers didn’t always exist. They had to be invented. As the cultural landscape around the world was thrown into turmoil during the industrial revolution, and with a chasm erupting between adults and youth, the concept of a new generation took shape. Whether in America, England, or Germany, whether party-crazed Flappers or hip Swing Kids, zealous Nazi Youth or frenzied Sub-Debs, it didn’t matter – this was a new idea of youth. They were all “Teenagers.”

Lovers Game

Feature Film

Vincent and Annabella are a wealthy couple living in New York City. They want to have a child, but discover that children will never be a possibility. Soon, their ambitions of family have an effect on their marriage. Then one day, Annabella meets a painter named Gillian; a seductive, exotic lesbian painter, who changes her whole perspective on her future and her life with Vincent. Their friendship grows strong after Anna offers Gillian an opportunity to showcase her artwork. Their relationship leads to a love affair, which causes a rollercoaster of emotions; betrayal, seduction and eventually causes Anna to reach her breaking point.

Rift

Feature Film

In this Hitchcockian thriller, Gunnar receives a distraught phone call from his ex and drives up to a secluded cabin to see him. He discovers that there’s more going on than he imagined and the two find that they are haunted by someone — or something.

Two Naked Gay Guys

Series

When Lucas and Dean meet up for a casual encounter, they soon realize that they have a stronger connection than initially anticipated.

Conversations with Future Stars

Series

“Conversations with Future Stars” follows Heather and Chris, two talentless narcissists, in their efforts to shortcut their way to Hollywood superstardom.

Tales From Pussy Willow

Series

Tales From Pussy Willow is a satirical animated comedy web series set in the fictional town Pussy Willow, which celebrates queer, feminist and absurdist themes. Using real actors with animated worlds it is a portrayal of contemporary Britain. Each series is divided into different episodes which explore a different situation. A lot of the writing deals with micro aggressions such as navigating being queer with an outward femme appearance, being female in all male environments such as indie music culture and contemporary scenarios like the flat share interview.

Jade of Death

Series

Dark, funny and hot as hell, this 6 part web series is about a young woman with supernatural abilities. Jade has a powerful ability. She can hear when and how people are going to die. She ran away from her hometown and got by working at a seedy freak show carnival as the “Fortune-Teller of Death”, but now people are after her. There’s more to her past than she lets on, and more to her abilities than she knows. Awarded Best Drama Series by the International Academy of Web Television, and Best Drama Series by OUT Webfest. “An alluring and chilling fantasy-noir with a mesmerizing protagonist who deserves a prominent spot among the most memorable heroines of the genre. Jade of Death introduces to the genre of dark fantasy a new feminist and lesbian heroine in a class all her own… Move out of the way Buffy!” — The 7th Matrix

Monday, August 9 – National Book Lovers Day

Howl

Feature Film

Allen Ginsberg is a poet, counter-culture adventurer and chronicler of the Beat Generation. In his famously confessional style, Ginsberg recounts his life and search for personal liberation that led to the most timeless and electrifying work of his career, the poem HOWL. Meanwhile, in a San Francisco courtroom, HOWL is on trial. Prosecutor Ralph McIntosh sets out to prove that the book should be banned, while defense attorney Jake Ehrlich argues for freedom of speech and creative expression.

Wednesday, August 11 – Nation Sons and Daughters Day

Mother’s Little Helpers

Feature Film

When Joy Pride, a groovy 70’s burn-out on the caboose of the flower power movement, finds out she has weeks to live, her millennial children come home to do right by a mother who always did them wrong. Mother’s Little Helpers is a funny, dysfunctional family drama, based on true lies, about how family ties can twist and tear you – and though they may not break you, they might send you to prison. It explores the “OK, Boomer” relationship between the free love generation and those left behind to clean up the mess.

Thursday, August 12 – International Youth Day

Room To Grow

Feature Film

Room to Grow is a Revry Original film which chronicles the lives of LGBTQ+ youth and their families across North America, offering a raw, intimate glimpse into their daily lives as they endeavor to find their identity and a place in their communities.

Friday, August 13 – Friday the 13th

Crazy B**ches

Series

Crazy B**ches weaves a satirically comic horror tale about strong women whose deep insecurities lead them to bicker with and bully their friends. But the bitches’ bad behavior doesn’t go unnoticed by a killer whose misplaced sense of justice wreaks bloody vengeance on them all.

A Walk in the Park

Short Film

Homelessness is unacceptable at any level, but homeless among LGBTQ youth in the most developed country in the world is exceptionally disturbing. Filmmaker and educator, Dr. Santo D. Marabella’s latest creative project, “A Walk in the Park,” creates a narrative to raise awareness and hope in this 9 minute film.

The Leap

Short Film

Two teen BFFs explore and discover their sexuality in this coming of age tale set in small town America. As they become teenagers, Mallory is the first to announce she is a lesbian, just as Wren experiences her first love; Brad. When boys and parties enter their lives, on top of the normal teenage angst, their lives as well as their friendship becomes a roller coaster of emotions. Scorned by their break up, Brad forces them to make life altering decisions.

Monday, August 16 – National Tell-A-Joke Day

Gina Yashere: Laughing to America

Comedy Series

Filmed live in San Francisco, CA, UK’s premier black female comedian, Gina Yashere, has come to America! Her unique take on being a cultural insider and outsider never fails to raise the roof as she gives us her take on the news gripping the nation.

Margaret Cho: PsyCHO

Comedy Series

Comedian Margaret Cho performs in front of a live audience in this provocative and hilarious comedy special event, tackling off-limits issues from Boko Haram to female empowerment with her razor sharp insight and wit.

Thursday, August 19 – World Humanitarian Day

Moving Stories

Feature Film

A film, by Rob Fruchtman, Cornelia Ravenal, Mikael Södersten, Wendy Sax Six, about diverse dancers from the acclaimed Battery Dance Company who travel the world, working with youth who have experienced war, poverty, prejudice, sexual exploitation, and severe trauma as refugees. In India they work with girls rescued from sex trafficking and gender violence; in Romania, with gypsy kids from one of Europe’s worst slums; in South Korea, with young North Koreans who risked their lives to escape; and in Iraq, with a gifted young Muslim dancer, fighting to survive. Incredibly, they have just one week to teach the tools of choreography and collaboration to kids who may be enemies, who may have been abused, who may be suspicious and fearful, so that they can create dances to perform for their communities. As they struggle to break through, the dancer-teachers confront their own frustrations. Yet their students respond in extraordinary ways – and as they prepare to perform in public in what seems an impossibly short time, both students and teachers experience surprising transformations, unlocking feelings and stories in wellsprings of creativity.

About Revry

Queer TV 24/7, Revry is the first LGBTQ streaming media network offering free live TV channels and on-demand viewing of its global library featuring LGBTQ-first movies, shows, music, news, and exclusive originals all in one place! Revry is currently available globally in over 310+ million households and devices and on seven OTT, mobile, and Desktop platforms. Revry can also be viewed on nine live and on-demand channels and Connected TVs including: The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox, XUMO, Rakuten, Distro TV, Plex, Galaxy TV, Local Now, VIZIO, Zapping TV, STIRR, TiVo, and as the first LGBTQ virtual reality channel on RAD (available on PlayStation devices). The company–an inaugural member of the Goldman Sachs Black and LatinX Cohort–is headquartered in Los Angeles and led by a diverse founding team who bring decades of experience in the fields of tech, digital media, and LGBTQ advocacy. For more information, please visit: https://www.revry.tv

