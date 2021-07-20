0 0

Reasonable Doubt Podcast Kicks Off Season Two

All too often, innocent people fall through the cracks of the justice system. These judicial missteps leave families devastated with doubt and paralyzed by unanswered questions about their convicted loved one. Determined to uncover the truth of these questionable convictions, retired homicide detective Chris Anderson and criminal defense attorney Fatima Silva re-examine these controversial convictions on their hit TV series, REASONABLE DOUBT, airing Mondays at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.

In season two of THE REASONABLE DOUBT PODCAST, Chris and Fatima give exclusive insight on the investigations seen on TV, provide updates on where the case stands now, and discuss what didn’t make it into each episode. The podcast is hosted by Rob Rosen, series creator and executive producer.

As companion aftershows, two episodes of THE REASONABLE DOUBT PODCAST were released today, with new episodes releasing weekly every Tuesday following Monday’s show premiere. The podcast is available now on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Season 2 Episodes Available:

Justin Lunsford: Chris Anderson and Fatima Silva provide additional insight into their investigation of Justin Lunsford. The Arizona man was convicted of murdering a woman he hooked up with for a night of sex and drugs. But his family is convinced that the system punished the wrong man, and is hopeful Chris and Fatima will unearth the evidence that will help put their broken family back together. Also, Justin’s brother Dewayne calls in and drops a bit of a bombshell.

Ken Andersen: Chris Anderson and Fatima Silva give us a behind the scenes look into their investigation of the Ken Andersen case. In 2008, he was convicted of gunning down his best friend on the White Earth Reservation in Minnesota. Chris and Fatima discuss why this was one of the toughest cases they’ve ever investigated, and one of the victim’s closest friends calls in with an update.

Host Bios:

About Chris Anderson

Detective Sergeant Chris Anderson is a retired homicide detective for the City of Birmingham Police Dept., where during his 21-year tenure, he spent 17 years as an investigator. He has investigated more than 300 homicide cases in one of America’s most dangerous metropolitan cities. Chris also spent several years as a fugitive unit supervisor, where he and his team were responsible for hunting down and apprehending only the most violent fugitives. He is currently working with the District Attorney’s Office as a cold case investigator, and also heads up Birmingham’s Conviction Integrity Unit. Chris grew up in Birmingham and credits his mother, also a retired Birmingham Police Sergeant, for his deep passion for police work and the compassion to pursue justice.

About Fatima Silva

Fatima Silva is a seasoned criminal defense attorney fighting for the accused in courtrooms across California’s San Francisco Bay Area. From a very young age, Ms. Silva wanted to be an attorney and advocate for individuals going through one of the most difficult periods in their life. She firmly believes defending the accused is necessary to protect rights guaranteed by our justice system. Ms. Silva’s knowledge, empathy, and diverse background make her a uniquely zealous advocate. Her passion for justice and unparalleled dedication to her clients led to her being selected to co-star in Reasonable Doubt, alongside Detective Chris Anderson. Ms. Silva resides in Oakland, California with her husband and son. In her spare time, Ms. Silva teaches trial skills to high school mock trial competitors.

THE REASONABLE DOUBT PODCAST is produced for Investigation Discovery by Painless Productions and RPR Media. Jim Casey and Rob Rosen are executive producers for Painless and RPR respectively.

