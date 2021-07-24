0 0

Read Time: 14 Minute, 25 Second

Olympics News For 7/24/2021

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 24, 2021 – The first four medals in men’s and women’s swimming at the Tokyo Olympics will be awarded in men’s 400m freestyle, women’s 4x100m freestyle relay and men’s and women’s 400m individual medley tonight in primetime, with live coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. A number of U.S. medal contenders will be in action in the pool, including Rio Olympics silver medalist Chase Kalisz in the men’s 400m individual medley. Two-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel is expected to compete in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay.

The most decorated American gymnast in history and four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles leads Team USA in women’s gymnastics qualifying on Peacock live Sunday morning at 2:10 a.m. ET (11:10 p.m. PT on Saturday). Biles has a chance in Tokyo to tie or break the all-time record for medals won by a U.S. woman (seven).

Also live in primetime on NBC tonight, beach volleyball competition gets underway with the U.S. team of April Ross and Alix Klineman playing Xue Chen and Wang Xinxin of China.

In a sport making its Olympic debut, the men’s skateboarding street final will be presented live tonight at Midnight ET (following late local news)/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC. American Nyjah Huston is expected to be a gold medal contender in the event.

SATURDAY, JULY 24

SUNDAY, JULY 25

In the pool, five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky, who could tie or break the all-time record for Olympic gold medals won by a U.S. woman (eight) in Tokyo, and two-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel will begin competition live in primetime on NBC, with coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Ledecky will compete in the women’s 400m freestyle, and Dressel is expected to compete in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay.

The biggest stars in men’s professional basketball on Team USA, headlined by Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, and Draymond Green, play their first game of the Tokyo Olympics when they face Rudy Gobert and France live at 8 a.m. ET on Peacock (encores will be presented later in the day at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and midnight ET on NBCSN). Team USA aims for their fourth consecutive gold medal.

MONDAY, JULY 26

In the pool, swimming medals will be awarded in the men’s 200m freestyle, women’s 100m backstroke, men’s 100m backstroke and women’s 100m breaststroke live on NBC in primetime, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Ledecky, two-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King will lead Team USA.

U.S. Women’s Basketball begins its quest for a seventh consecutive gold medal, one of the greatest gold medal runs in the history of the sport, when they play Nigeria live at 12:40 a.m. ET/9:40 p.m. PT on USA. Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi can become the first basketball players to win five gold medals at the Olympics.

Preliminary pool play continues in women’s beach volleyball when April Ross and Alix Klineman face Elsa Baquerizo and Liliana Fernandez of Spain live at 8 p.m. ET on CNBC.

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of today’s NBC Olympics’ podcast offerings across The Podium, In The Village, and the audio version of Peacock’s On Her Turf show:

The Podium: Dusan Bulut, the top-ranked 3×3 basketball player in the world from Serbia, and Brazilian national skateboarding team member Felipe Gustavo talk about urban sports, their humble upbringings, and fulfilling their life-long journeys of competing in their first Olympic Games.

In The Village: U.S. softball shortstop Ali Aguilar discusses the experience of participating in the Tokyo Olympics before the Opening Ceremony and chats about the camaraderie of spending time with her teammates traveling between competition.

On Her Turf: NBC Olympics gymnastics analyst Nastia Liukin, a five-time medalist who won the all-around in Beijing in 2008, previews the gymnastics competition and what to look for with Simone Biles leading Team USA in Tokyo. Peacock’s daily show On Her Turf at the Olympics streams from 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Tokyo podcasts, click here or discover the new NBC Olympics Podcasts Channel on Apple Podcasts. Podcast episodes are available for download on all major podcast platforms.

For the latest comprehensive Olympic TV schedule information, please visit https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule.

All Tokyo Olympics coverage will be streamed live on https://www.nbcolympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

For more information about NBC Sports Group, our releases and latest news, please visit nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com. A complete archive of Tokyo Olympics press releases can be found here.

Listings subject to change (all times ET unless noted).

SATURDAY, JULY 24 (DAY 1)

NBC

10:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan

Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Mongolia

Rowing – Qualifying Heats and Repechages

Archery – Mixed Team Final

Cycling – Men’s Road Race

2:45 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Dalhausser/Lucena (U.S.) vs. Brouwer/Meeuwsen (Netherlands)

Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Swimming Finals (LIVE)

Men’s 400m Individual Medley

Men’s 400m Freestyle

Women’s 400m Individual Medley

Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Ross/Klineman (U.S.) vs. Xue/Wang (China) (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying

8:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. (PT)

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)

Midnight – 2 a.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina

USA

11:15 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Russian Olympic Committee vs. Spain

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Canada vs. China

Men’s Handball – Germany vs. Spain

Fencing – Men’s Sabre & Women’s Epee Finals

Shooting – Women’s Air Rifle

Weightlifting – Women’s 49kg Final

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

Judo – Finals

Taekwondo – Finals

Table Tennis – Elimination Round

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand

7:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying (LIVE)

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball (LIVE)

Archery – Women’s Team Elimination Round

Cycling – Women’s Road Race (LIVE)

CNBC

8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

3×3 U.S. Women’s Basketball Qualifying Round

Softball – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE)

Rowing – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal

1 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

NBCSN

11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Table Tennis – Elimination Round

Equestrian – Team Dressage

Men’s Badminton – Chew/Chew (U.S.) vs. China

Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Japan

Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France

Softball – U.S. vs. Australia

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

SUNDAY, JULY 25 (DAY 2)

NBC

8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Gibb/Bourne (U.S.) vs. Carambula/Rossi (Italy) (LIVE)

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan

Rowing – Qualifying Heats & Repechages

Cycling – Women’s Road Race

12:15 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Canoe Slalom – Qualifying

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final

Surfing Day 1 Report

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France

7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Women’s 100m Butterfly

Men’s 100m Breaststroke

Women’s 400m Freestyle

Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay

Gymnastics – Women’s Team Competition

Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Qualifying

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)

12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

USA

2 a.m. – 8:20 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Romania (LIVE)

Cycling – Women’s Road Race (LIVE)

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Qatar vs. Switzerland

8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Archery – Women’s Team Final

Canoe Slalom – Qualifying

Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Nigeria

Women’s Handball – Spain vs. Sweden

Fencing – Women’s Foil & Men’s Epee Finals

Judo – Finals

Taekwondo – Finals

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

Weightlifting – Men’s Finals

Surfing Report Day 1

5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Claes/Sponcil (U.S.) vs. Graudina/Kravcenoka (Latvia) (LIVE)

Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)

9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Softball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China (LIVE)

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Canada vs. Germany (LIVE)

Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil Round of 32

CNBC

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final (LIVE)

Archery – Women’s Team Final (LIVE)

Fencing – Women’s Individual Foil Quarterfinals

7:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)

Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Qualifying (LIVE)

Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

Archery – Men’s Team Elimination Round

Men’s 3×3 Basketball – Serbia vs. Japan

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand

3×3 Basketball

4:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Cote d’Ivoire (LIVE)

6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Australia vs. Spain (LIVE)

8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico (LIVE)

9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo – Serbia vs. Spain

Women’s Handball – Norway vs. South Korea

Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds

Badminton – Qualifying Rounds

1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina

Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico

Equestrian – Team Dressage

Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Ross/Klineman (U.S.) vs. Xue/Wang (China)

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Second Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round

PEACOCK

2:10 a.m. – 3:45 a.m.

Women’s Gymnastics Qualifying (LIVE)

6 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Tokyo LIVE

Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Gibb/Bourne (U.S.) vs. Carambula/Rossi (Italy) (LIVE)

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)

MONDAY, JULY 26 (DAY 3)

NBC

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Claes/Sponcil (U.S.) vs. Graudina/Kravcenoka (Latvia)

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China

Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. China

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final

Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Men’s 200m Freestyle

Women’s 100m Backstroke

Men’s 100m Backstroke

Women’s 100m Breaststroke

Gymnastics – Men’s Team Final

Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final

Triathlon – Women’s Final

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Men’s Rugby – U.S. vs. South Africa

12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China

USA

2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final (LIVE)

Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Quarterfinals (LIVE)

Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final

Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. Argentina (LIVE)

10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Archery – Men’s Team Final

Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Final

Surfing Report Day 2

Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike

Weightlifting – Women’s Final

Shooting – Women’s and Men’s Skeet Finals

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

Taekwondo – Finals

Judo – Finals

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Triathlon – Women’s Final (LIVE)

11 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Dalhausser/Lucena (U.S.) vs. Alison/Alvaro (Brazil)

Archery – Individual Elimination Rounds

12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria (LIVE)

CNBC

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

Shooting Skeet – Men’s Final (LIVE)

Archery – Men’s Team Final (LIVE)

Shooting Skeet – Women’s Final

Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike

8 p.m. – 10:10 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Ross/Klineman (U.S.) vs. Baquerizo/Fernandez (Spain) (LIVE)

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. South Africa (LIVE)

10:10 p.m. – Midnight

Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Quarterfinals (LIVE)

Rowing – Semifinals and Finals

Midnight – 2 a.m.

Softball – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Gibb/Bourne (U.S.) vs. Carambula/Rossi (Italy)

Softball – U.S. vs. Japan

5 a.m. – 8 p.m.

3×3 Basketball (LIVE)

Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Finals (LIVE)

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Norway vs. Spain (LIVE)

Rowing – Semifinals & Qualifying Heats

Men’s Handball – Egypt vs. Denmark

Badminton – Qualifying Round

Men’s Handball – Spain vs. Norway

Women’s Water Polo – Australia vs. Netherlands

Men’s Volleyball – Poland vs. Italy

Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Men’s Rugby – U.S. vs. Ireland

Men’s Rugby – U.S. vs. South Africa

Triathlon – Women’s Final

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Second Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Second Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Third Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Men’s Gymnastics Team Final (LIVE)

About Post Author Sammi Turano

