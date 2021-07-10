July 10, 2021

My Unorthodox Life Sneak Peek

My Unorthodox Life: Season 1. Episode 4, Pursuing My Passion. Pictured: Batsheva Weinstein. c. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Sammi Turano July 10, 2021
My Unorthodox Life is coming to Netflix this coming week, and to celebrate, we have a special sneak peek. Check it out below!

This series centers around the personal and professional life of fashion mogul Julia Haart – former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community turned CEO of Elite World Group. Since taking the reins of a global talent empire, Haart has been on a mission to revolutionize the industry from the inside out – all while being a mother of four. Her children include a TikToker, an app designer, a lawyer, and a high schooler torn between two conflicting cultures, and Haart helps them reconcile their orthodox upbringings with the modern world. My Unorthodox Life takes you on a journey through Julia Haart’s untamed, unpredictable, and unorthodox life.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

