My Unorthodox Life Sneak Peek
My Unorthodox Life is coming to Netflix this coming week, and to celebrate, we have a special sneak peek. Check it out below!
This series centers around the personal and professional life of fashion mogul Julia Haart – former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community turned CEO of Elite World Group. Since taking the reins of a global talent empire, Haart has been on a mission to revolutionize the industry from the inside out – all while being a mother of four. Her children include a TikToker, an app designer, a lawyer, and a high schooler torn between two conflicting cultures, and Haart helps them reconcile their orthodox upbringings with the modern world. My Unorthodox Life takes you on a journey through Julia Haart’s untamed, unpredictable, and unorthodox life.
