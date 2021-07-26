July 27, 2021

Music Box Documentaries to Premiere on HBO

Sammi Turano July 26, 2021
Music Box Documentaries to Premiere on HBO

MUSIC BOX is a collection of documentary films created by Bill Simmons exploring pivotal moments in the music world. The films in the series, kicked off by Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage on July 23, are each helmed by a different director and will continue airing in late fall 2021 and include:

  • “Jagged”: An intimate exploration of Alanis Morissette and her groundbreaking 1995 album Jagged Little Pill; directed by Alison Klayman

  • “Untitled DMX”: A film with rare access to the late rapper after his release from prison – a portrait of a man struggling with addiction, fame, and his inner demons in the final years of his life; directed by Christopher Frierson

  • “Listening to Kenny G”: An examination of the most popular instrumentalist of all time and why he is polarizing to so many; directed by Penny Lane

  • “Mr. Saturday Night”: The untold story of Robert Stigwood and how he amped the disco era; directed by John Maggio

  • “Untitled Juice WRLD”: A film exploring how the late hip-hop star impacted a genre during his short life; directed by Tommy Oliver

