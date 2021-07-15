0 0

Movie Spotlight: Paper Birds

PAPER BIRDS PT. 1 & PT. 2 tells the story of Toto (Archie Yates), a short -sighted child with an exceptional talent for music. With guidance from his grandparents Robert (Edward Norton), a highly respected musician devoted to his music above all else, and Elsa (Joss Stone), who set aside her dreams of being an artist to care for her family, Toto must find his way through the world of darkness to bring back his sister, taken away by mysterious shadows. He’ll use the depth of music to open portals to the invisible world. And when he confronts the shadows, they’ll reveal their deeper purpose. The films are the latest virtual reality immersive experience from acclaimed, award-winning animation companies 3DAR (“Earth”) and Baobab Studios (“Baba Yaga,” “Crow: The Legend”).

As a special treat, we gave an exclusive interview with Kane Lee, who is one of the incredible minds behind the project! Check it out below!

