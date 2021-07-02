0 0

Read Time: 28 Second

Motherland Fort Salem Sneak Peek for A Tiffany

An all new episode of Motherland: Fort Salem airs on Tuesday and we have a special sneak peek. Check it out below.

Raelle prepares to show her ability to the top brass, while Abigail struggles with her new role. Tally begins to question her unsettling dreams. Anacostia and Scylla form a plan to infiltrate the enemy further.

Episode 2003 – “A Tiffany” airs TUESDAY, JULY 6TH on Freeform.

New episodes of “MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM” air Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT and next day on Hulu

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts