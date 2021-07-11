0 0

Read Time: 3 Minute, 25 Second

Married to Medicine Reunion Part 2 Recap for July 11, 2021

Part two of Bravo’s Married to Medicine Reunion kicks off with the revelation coming out that Dr. Contessa filed for a separation. The ladies are crying and offering their commentary, while the men (who are backstage) watch and debate on whether or not this was the right move.

As Dr. Contessa tries to say her piece, Scott gets angry and tries to leave. However, the other guys calm him down and convince him to stay.

Andy is understanding and sympathetic as to why Dr. Contessa used the time to continue her education. However, Scott is still angry that this is coming out and Dr. Contessa’s friends knew before he did.

LIE, DENY AND SAY GOODBYE

Scott crashes the stage and confronts Dr. Contessa, which leads to an explosive argument. Andy asks if their kids know. They said they tried to tell them, but it led to another argument and was probably the worst conversation they ever had.

The ladies continue to question Scott, which leads to more arguing. Dr. Jackie says she can relate because she has been in their shoes. She recommends intense counseling, but Dr. Contessa says their fights are vicious, mean and toxic.

Scott, for his part, says he took everything wrong and storms off. The ladies yell at him, so he comes back, saying he didn’t know this was going to come up today. Dr. Contessa is tired of living Groundhog Day, while Scott tries to prove the rumors are false by bringing up the fact that his daughter mentioned the girlfriend. He pulls out his phone and asks Siri to call his girlfriend, leading to his phone dialing Contessa.

Andy brings up social media, which Dr. Contessa says is not the problem. She just says it is the same stuff, different year. They go backstage to talk some more, with everyone else eventually joining them. The men agree that it looked as if Dr. Contessa was letting other people talk about it, which was not okay.

Dr. Jackie tells her that Dr. Contessa manifests what she speaks, which leads to the two of them arguing and Dr. Contessa having a breakdown. The other ladies tell her it is okay to cry and help her calm down.

Quad tells Scott that she is rooting for them because she is Team Metcalfe.

PAGING DOCTOR PAIN

Andy goes on to show more recaps from the season, including where Dr. Jackie and Dr. Simone stand in their relationship. They are close again, despite the problems they had in the past. However, Dr. Jackie was hurt that she was not invited to Dr. Simone’s son’s graduation, even though Anila went with Toya. Dr. Simone says it would have been too weird and that Anila was the only one she wasn’t close to at the time.

The other women share their commentary on the issue and wonder what is really happening with them. Dr. Simone basically says they are not being fake and things don’t change overnight.

This leads to more fighting between the doctors and how they haven’t been able to deal with the tough stuff.

Dr. Heavenly says she and Dr. Simone don’t talk anymore, which leads to them fighting over Dr. Heavenly’s snarky comments and who calls or doesn’t call whom. Quad tries to play mediator once again.

HUSBAND HUDDLE

The husbands come out, which leads to us seeing some of their highlights on the show.

Andy then questions Scott about having pictures on his phone and DMs of other women. He denies having them on his phone, but says he did get DMs….but acts innocent on hie behavior.

Eugene and Curtis debate on if and how they should respond to DMs. Curtis doesn’t thinking blocking is the answer, causing the ladies to scream. However, he is not on social media.

Scott then denies he ever had a life coach and Dr. Contessa knew it…..but we need to find out next week what happened. Stay tuned!

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts