Lego Masters Recap for July 6, 2021

Tonight’s episode of Lego Masters on Fox promises to be a good one filled with fun and excitement, as per usual. Will Arnett hosts, while Brickmasters Amy and Jamie judge.

The remaining teams are as follows:

Zack and Wayne (Brothers)

Mark and Steven (Brothers)

Syreeta and Randall (Friends)

Natalie and Michelle (Friends)

Maria and Philip (Married Couple)

Susan and Jen (Friends)

Dave and Richard (Friends)

Caleb and Jacob (Brothers)

Bryan and Lauren (Siblings)

The challenge tonight is to build something floating in the air that will be viewed from a 360 degree angle. They will have ten hours to complete the challenge.

Oh, and the Golden Brick has returned for the winning team’s prize!

Will walks around as everyone works, talking to the teams and giving commentary. Some of the works include Jack and the Beanstalk (Dave and Richard), a sperm whale (Zack and Wayne) and a gnome forest (Steven and Mark).

Several teams struggle this week. Michelle and Natalie fall behind, as do Randall and Syreeta. However, no one has it worse than Dave and Richard, whose entire project collapses. They have plenty of time left, but will they finish?

Will continues to add to the pressure by screaming and making the teams even more nervous. He, along with Amy and Jamie, worry about some of the teams, particularly Zack and Wayne and Randall and Syreeta, who seem to be feeling the pressure.

Before long, time is up and the projects must be judged.

The teams’ projects are as follows:

Zack and Wayne: Sperm Whale

Mark and Steven: Gnome forest

Syreeta and Randall Hot air balloon

Natalie and Michelle Whisper Planter

Maria and Philip: Sea Turtle Lighthouse

Susan and Jen: Birthday Party Treehouse

Dave and Richard: Jack and the Beanstalk

Caleb and Jacob: Floating Fields

Bryan and Lauren: Palace of Sky Painters

The judges give their pros and cons on each project, before declaring Steve and Mark the winners of the Golden Brick.

Michelle and Natalie and Randall and Syreeta are in the bottom two for their whisper’s planter and hot air balloon, respectively.

In the end, it is Randall and Syreeta going home.

More next week, stay tuned!

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

