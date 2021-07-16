ICYMI: What to Watch This Weekend on Apple TV
The widely anticipated musical comedy series, “Schmigadoon!” starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key makes its global debut with the first two episodes, and, “Lisey’s Story” airs its season finale this Friday on Apple TV+.
Schmigadoon! – Global Premiere
“Schmigadoon!,” a new musical comedy series executive produced by Lorne Michaels, stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover a magical town in which everyone is living in a studio musical from the 1940s. They then discover that they can’t leave until they find “true love.” The first season of the six-episode series also stars Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada.
Hailing from Broadway Video and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, “Schmigadoon!” is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. Cinco Paul serves as showrunner, and wrote all of the original music for the series. Barry Sonnenfeld directs and executive produces. In addition to starring, Cecily Strong serves as producer, and Ken Daurio serves as consulting producer and writer. Andrew Singer executive produces with Lorne Michaels on behalf of Broadway Video.
Lisey’s Story – Series finale
Based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King, and adapted by the author himself, “Lisey’s Story” is a deeply personal thriller that follows Lisey Landon (Academy Award winner Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (Academy Award nominee Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind.
An Apple Original limited series, “Lisey’s Story” is directed by Pablo Larraín, and hails from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television. King, Moore and Larraín executive produce alongside Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Juan de Dios Larraín. Every episode of the series was personally written by King. Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Dane DeHaan star alongside Moore and Owen.
In the season finale episode, titled “Lisey’s Story,” Lisey faces Dooley and discovers Scott’s final gift to her.
The finale episode of “Lisey’s Story” premieres Friday, July 16, 2021 on Apple TV+.
Central Park – New episode
Recently renewed for a third season, Apple’s NAACP Image and Emmy Award-nominated, original animated musical comedy stars Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci. “Central Park” is created, written and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard (“Bob’s Burgers”), alongside Grammy Award winner Josh Gad (“Frozen”) and Emmy Award winner Nora Smith (“Bob’s Burgers”). In season two of “Central Park,” the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world’s most famous park. Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the Mayor’s corruption story, and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff, and his family all with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she’s made it into Bitsy’s will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie.
In this week’s new episode, “The Shadow,” The Brandenham is robbed by a jewel thief, reminding Bitsy of a criminal who terrorized the hotel over 50 years ago.
The sixth episode of season two premieres Friday, July 16, 2021 on Apple TV+.
Physical – New episode
Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, “Physical” is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (played by Rose Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image… that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.
At first hooked on the exercise itself, Sheila’s real road to empowerment comes when she discovers a way to merge this newfound passion with the burgeoning technology of videotape to start a revolutionary business. The series tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force, as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today (but was entirely radical at the time) – the female lifestyle guru. In addition to Rose Byrne, “Physical” stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao.
In this week’s new episode, “Let’s Take This Show on the Road,” The Rubins head to Los Angeles, where they visit the Logans in hopes of fundraising at a party. Breem’s demons surface.
The seventh episode of “Physical” premieres Friday, July 16, 2021 on Apple TV+.
Home Before Dark – Season two new episode
A dramatic, mystery series inspired by the reporting of a young investigative journalist, Hilde Lysiak, and directed and executive produced by Jon M. Chu. In season two, when a mysterious explosion hits a local farm, reporter Hilde Lisko (Prince) begins an investigation that will lead her to fight a powerful and influential corporation – with the health of her family and Erie Harbor in the balance.
In the sixth episode of season two, “What’s Out There,” when they venture to a remote island, Hilde and Matt make a troubling discovery in the surrounding lake.
New episode premieres Friday, July 16, 2021 on Apple TV+.