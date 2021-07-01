July 1, 2021

ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Potomac Taglines Released

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC -- Season:6 -- Pictured: (l-r) Wendy Osefo, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard, Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Mia Thornton -- (Photo by: Sophy Holland/Kelvin Bulluck/Bravo)

Sammi Turano July 1, 2021
Yesterday, Bravo released the taglines for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Potomac. The season consists of last season’s wives and newcomer Mia Thornton.

Check out the taglines below!

  • Gizelle Bryant: “The secret to this pretty face is staying in the shade.”
  • Ashley Darby: “The only thing messier than two boys is me.”
  • Karen Huger: “The Grande Dame can never be duplicated, imitated or intimidated.”
  • Wendy Osefo: “This professor doesn’t just grade on the curve, she sets the curve.”
  • Robyn Dixon: “I may keep you waiting, but trust me, I ‘m worth it.”
  • Candiace Dillard Bassett: “My blessings are many and my patience is none.”
  • Mia Thornton: “If you want to pop off, I’ll be happy to get you adjusted.”

The new season of RHOP premieres July 11, only on Bravo!

