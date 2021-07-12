0 0

Read Time: 6 Minute, 38 Second

ICYMI: Backstage Creations At The 2021 ESPYS

Backstage Creations, originator of the Celebrity Gift Suite, announces the contents of the gift bags produced for The 2021 ESPYS. The gift bags are filled with a luxurious assortment of amazing gifts including high-end jewelry and home items, unique travel and fashion products, artwork, and more. The bags used to contain the gifts are provided by ESPN’s The Undefeated. The Undefeated ( https://theundefeated.com ) is the premier platform for exploring the intersections of race, sports and culture. The ESPYS will air Saturday July 10 at 8PM on ABC hosted by Anthony Mackie. One autographed shirt and bag will be auctioned off to raise funds for The V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Gift bag items include:

 Alton E. Pete Enterprises LLC- In this incredible book, Alton E. Pete, US Army Retire, raises awareness to a number of

imperative topics people are facing today and to encourage individuals to get back on track, to believe in the values of and in

the importance of life itself. https://www.amazon.com/Life-so-Precious-Alton-Pete-ebook/dp/B07964T27S

 Attitude is Free- Motivational athleisure brand, Attitude is Free. www.AttitudeisFree.com

 Calm- Annual, premium subscription to Calm, the leading mental wellness brand with the #1 app for sleep, meditation and

relaxation, designed to help you manage stress, sleep better and live a happier, healthier life. www.calm.com

 Chuckit!- Make Fetch Happen® with the Chuckit! Fetch & Fold Launcher, designed for maximum convenience to take the

game of fetch anywhere with your pet. www.petmate.com

 FlexIt- Get your sweat on with 4 free FlexIt Virtual Personal Training sessions, plus a FlexIt hat to rock while you’re doing it.

https://www.flexit.fit

 Flora CBD- Flora’s CBD cream is for sports-related stiffness and physical discomfort associated with muscles and joints.

Flora Full-Spectrum CBD Cream-500mg

 G12 Generation- G12 Generation’s Handcrafted Organic Lip Balm provides the ultimate hydration when peak performance is

the goal – because what you put in and on your body can be the difference that elevates you to the top of your game; Ditch the

Toxins. www.g12generation.com/why-g12

 Genusee- Genusee eyewear is Made in Flint, Michigan from recycled plastic water bottles as a result of the Flint Water Crisis,

creates jobs locally in the community for the structurally unemployable, and gives 1% back to the Flint Kids Fund.

www.Genusee.com

 Grindstone Universal- Big face men's crewneck sweatshirt– crewneck heavy fleece sweatshirt with a chenille logo, zippered

pockets, + thumb holes at the cuff. www.Grindstoneuniversal.com

 Kailo Pain Patch- Kailo is a nanotechnology-formulated topical analgesic pain-relieving patch that offers novel treatment for

pain severity and interference and has helped more than one million people around the world with pain management with one

Kailo Pain Patch sold every 2 minutes. www.gokailo.com

 LISTEN Street Art- Original Street Art limited edition HOPE Teddy series of 60 hand-painted pieces signed by LISTEN.

www.ListenStreetArt.com

 Molson Coors Beverage Company- Blue Moon LightSky T-Shirt. www.BlueMoonBrewingCompany.com

 Pure Relief- Pure Relief’s Rapid Cooling CBD Roll-On made with a natural blend of soothing herbal ingredients, including full-

spectrum hemp, targets affected areas by penetrating the skin deeply and delivering the potent benefits of CBD to support

muscles and joints in a completely natural way. https://bit.ly/3qGogJF

 RareLumiere™- RareLumiere, luxury candles that take you to the world’s most beautiful destinations. www.RareLumiere.com

 Soori Bali- Soori Bali offers elegant, contemporary villas set between the infinite ocean and the soothing green of the rice

fields. www.sooribali.com

 Stanley Brand- The Stanley 20oz IceFlow™ Flip Straw Tumbler helps you hydrate – whether it’s during training, on game day,

or on the go – and the double-wall vacuum insulation keeps your favorite beverage cold all day long (7 hours cold, 35 hours

iced)! www.stanley1913.com

 Tateossian- Double wrap bracelet with black leather and carbon fibre. https://tateossian.com

 the Levy group- Spyder swim trunks with various pocket treatments and Nautica swim suits. www.thelevygroupinc.com

 The Original Stretchlace- The Original Stretchlace are stretchy shoelaces that turn every shoe into a slip-on!

www.theoriginalstretchlace.com

 Thera Cane- Therapeutic Massager that applies pressure to treat sore muscles. www.theracane.com

 Tiber River- Our fan-favorite spray contains peppermint and lime essential oils that help neutralize odors for all that stinky

sports and gym equipment! www.TiberRiver.com

 Tru Niagen®- Tru Niagen® is a revolutionary micronutrient backed by Nobel Prize winners and researched by the world’s

leading scientific institutions to help you age better by activating youthful metabolism deep in your cells. https://truniagen.com/

 Vince Camuto Fragrances- Vince Camuto Terra Extreme Eau de Parfum Spray for Men. www.VinceCamuto.com

Page 2

About THE 2021 ESPYS:

The 2021 ESPYS Presented by Capital One will be hosted by acclaimed actor and producer Anthony Mackie. Mackie will be joined

by top celebrities from sports and entertainment to commemorate the past year in sports by recognizing major sports achievements,

reliving unforgettable moments, and saluting the leading performers and performances. The ESPYS will be broadcast live on ABC

Saturday, July 10, at 8 p.m. ET from The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City. The ESPYS honor ESPN’s

commitment to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a partnership launched with the late Jim Valvano at the inaugural ESPYS in

1993. Follow The 2021 ESPYS on Twitter @ESPYS. https://www.espn.com/espys/

About The Undefeated:

The Undefeated is ESPN’s multiplatform content initiative exploring the intersection of sports, race and culture. The digital hub,

TheUndefeated.com , which launched in May 2016, combines innovative long-form and short-form storytelling, investigation, original

reporting and provocative commentary to enlighten and entertain African Americans, as well as sports fans seeking a deeper

understanding of black athletes, culture and related issues.

In addition to its cutting-edge content, The Undefeated seeks to be a thought-leader on race, sports and culture in the country –

convening insightful forums to discuss and debate topical issues affecting sports and race in America.

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research:

The V Foundation and ESPN established the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research fund in Stuart Scott’s memory six years ago,

helping to carry on his passionate support for cancer research. Since then, the fund has rewarded more than $12 million dollars to

support minority scientists and to better understand the cancer disparities experienced by patients from minority ethnic or racial

populations. To learn more, go to www.v.org/stuartscott

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State

University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded more than $260 million in cancer research

grants nationwide. 100% of cash donations benefit cancer research. The Foundation awards game-changing grants through a

competitive process strictly supervised by a Scientific Advisory Committee.

About Backstage Creations:

BACKSTAGE CREATIONS was created in 2000 by Karen Wood, formerly a talent coordinator on over 50 award shows, to give

major corporations as well as up-and-coming designers the exclusive opportunity to personally introduce their products and services

to celebrities. BACKSTAGE CREATIONS originated the gifting Retreat concept and has produced Celebrity Retreats at various

industry honors including the Emmy® Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards®, Teen Choice Awards, MTV Awards, Tony Awards,

BET Awards and Billboard Music Awards. BACKSTAGE CREATIONS features an emphasis on charitable donations at each of our

Retreats giving our celebrity attendees the opportunity to both give and receive through unique partnerships at our events.

Backstage Creations Retreats and gift bags have been featured on Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood, Extra, E! and our

clients appear in OK Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, People.com, US Weekly, In Touch, Town & Country and many other print

and online publications. www.backstagecreations.com

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts