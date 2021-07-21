Homeroom: Special First Look

A Sundance Official Selection, “Homeroom” follows Oakland High School’s class of 2020 as they confront an unprecedented year. Anxiety over test scores and college applications gives way to uncertainty springing from a rapidly developing pandemic. Efforts to eliminate the school district’s police force unfold against the backdrop of growing nationwide demands for systemic change.

Directed by Peter Nicks, produced by Nicks and Sean Havey and executive produced by Ryan Coogler. A Concordia Studio, Open’hood production, in association with XTR and Proximity Media. Additional executive producers include Laurene Powell Jobs, Davis Guggenheim, Nicole Stott, Jonathan Silberberg, Jen Rainin, Tony Hsieh, Bryn Mooser, and Kathryn Everett.