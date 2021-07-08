July 8, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Encanto Trailer Released

Encanto Trailer Released

Sammi Turano July 8, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 1 Second

Encanto Trailer Released

Disney just released the trailer for Encanto this morning and we have an extra special first look. Check it out below.

The new trailer includes an original song from the film, “Colombia, Mi Encanto,” performed by 17-time GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY winner, singer, songwriter and actor Carlos Vives, who’s a native of Santa Marta, Colombia. “This song is a celebration of the magical diversity of Colombia,” says Vives. “I can’t wait to see how the music will blend with the images and the characters inspired by the ‘encanto’ of Colombians.”

 

The film features all-new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) and is directed by Byron Howard (“Zootopia,” “Tangled”) and Jared Bush (co-director “Zootopia”), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer “The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez”) and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino. Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film. The filmmakers were deeply inspired by their research trip to Colombia during early development of “Encanto,” as well as their continuous work with a group of expert consultants assembled through the course of the film’s production. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” opens in theaters November 24, 2021.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Apple to Air 9/11 Special
0 0
3 min read

Apple to Air 9/11 Special

July 8, 2021 Sammi Turano
HBO's Woodstock 99 Peace, Love and Rage Sneak Peek
0 0
4 min read

HBO’s Woodstock 99 Peace, Love and Rage Sneak Peek

July 7, 2021 Sammi Turano
Succession Season 3 Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Succession Season 3 Sneak Peek

July 6, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Apple to Air 9/11 Special
0 0
3 min read

Apple to Air 9/11 Special

July 8, 2021 Sammi Turano
Encanto Trailer Released
0 0
2 min read

Encanto Trailer Released

July 8, 2021 Sammi Turano
Crime Scene Kitchen Recap for July 7, 2021
0 0
3 min read

Crime Scene Kitchen Recap for July 7, 2021

July 8, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for The Good, The Bad and the Ugly Leather Pants
0 0
4 min read

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for The Good, The Bad and the Ugly Leather Pants

July 7, 2021 Sammi Turano