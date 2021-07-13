0 0

Read Time: 3 Minute, 22 Second

Emmy Awards 2021: The Nominees!

The 2021 Emmy Award nominations were just released and we have them right here for your viewing pleasure! Congratulations to all and be sure to check out the show (hosted by Cedric the Entertainer) September 19 on CBS!

Drama Series

The Boys (Amazon)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)



Comedy Series

Black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Limited Series

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

WandaVision (Disney+)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)



Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)



Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton)



Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)



Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Emerald Fennel (The Crown)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Sophie Okonedo (Ratched)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

McKenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country)

Charles Dance (The Crown)

Don Cheadle (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian)

Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)

Guest Actress in a Comedy

Issa Rae (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Yvette Nicole Brown (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live)

Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live)

Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

Guest Actor in a Comedy

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live)

Daniel Kaluuya (Saturday Night Live)

Dan Levy (Saturday Night Live)

Morgan Freeman (The Kominsky Method)

Variety Talk Series

Conan (TBS)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square (Netflix)

Oslo (HBO)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Sylvie’s Love (Prime Video)

Uncle Frank (Prime Video)

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts