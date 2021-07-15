0 0

Read Time: 40 Second

Celebrity Spotlight: Seoul Sausage

Seoul Sausage appeared in the recent season of The Great Food Truck Race: All Stars.

Brothers Ted and Yong Kim won season three and in their own words, have “grown from young sausage boys to old sausage men.” Now joined by their spiritual brother Han Hwang, their goal is to expand their Korean-America BBQ fusion food business – and another win would propel them closer to achieving their dreams. With their “Make Sausage Not War” slogan and inventive takes on classic Korean dishes, this team’s creativity and cooking take them all the way.

As a special treat, we interviewed the Seoul Sausage team in an exclusive interview. Check it out below.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts