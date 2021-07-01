0 0

BREAKING: BRITNEY SPEARS’ REQUEST TO HAVE FATHER REMOVED AS CONSERVATOR DENIED

TVGrapevine has just learned that pop icon Britney Spears’ request to have her father removed as her conservator has been denied.

The news comes just one week after the Crossroads star delivered a powerful statement during a virtual court hearing, stating that she allegedly got an IUD against her will. Several other disturbing allegations were also made during the 24 minute testimony.

“The conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice,” the court documents read.

Britney’s court-appointed lawyer, Sam Ingham, asked the court to replace Jamie Spears with the Bessemer Trust. However, TMZ reported that Mr. Ingham only recently filed paperwork requesting that Bessemer Trust be appointed as a co-conservator.

This was approved, however, additional paperwork needed to make Bessemer Trust’s role official has yet to be filed.

Story developing…..

