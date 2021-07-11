0 0

Big Brother 23 Recap for July 11, 2021: Who’s On The Block?

Tonight the real competition begins on CBS’s Big Brother 23. Frenchie is the HOH and will have to put two of his fellow houseguests on the block.

As a reminder, this season will have everyone playing in teams, which are as follows:

Jokers: Frenchie, Azah, Britini and Derek F.

Aces: Whitney, Brent, Derek X. and Hannah

Kings: Christian, Alyssa, Xavier and Sarah Beth

Queens: Claire, Kyland, Tiffany and Travis

Before we get to all that, we have our usual getting to know you pow-wow. Interestingly, Sarah-Beth says she is a voice actor rather than sharing that she is actually a chemist. I guess this is her way of flying under the radar?

Then….it is finally for Frenchie to get down to business (and defeat the competition). He initially wants to get rid of the ‘meathead’ guys….Travis, Brent, Xavier and Christian.

However, the more he talks to them, the more he wants them on his side. He also doesn’t want to put a woman on the block. Showmances are fair game, though.

With the way he is promising people safety and final two deals, he better hope there is one because otherwise he is going to be up a creek without a paddle. So far he and Big D (Derek from Philly) have a final two deal and he is basically telling everyone they are safe.

Wildcard comp time! Each week, the three non-HOH teams select one player to compete in order to guarantee safety for themselves. However, they cannot guarantee safety for their teammates, but they can pick them to be safe via a spin the wheel.

Christian, Hannah and Kyland all compete. The competition is a scavenger hunt where they have to find certain items….all while being quiet. If they take longer than five minutes and make noise, they get penalty points. The person with the least amount of points wins.

Hannah finishes with 414 points in 6:03 minutes.

Kyland finishes with 136 points in 6:16 minutes.

Christian finishes with 125 points and 3:41 minutes, declaring him the winner.

This guarantees Christian safety and he secretly decides to save Xavier via the spin the wheel.

Frenchie is now more upset than ever because he has no idea who to put on the block. He notices Alyssa and Christian together and wonder if they are in a showmance. He talks to her about her alliance, but she claims that she is only in one with her team.

Thinking that she is lying, he decides to punish her and Christian for their supposed showmance and put her on the block.

Nomination time. Frenchie says he is nominating Kyland and Alyssa, thanks to a dream he had about fishing. Alyssa wonders if she is the fish or the bait and Kyland is upset because although Frenchie trusts him to play POV, he is now a pawn.

More Wednesday. Stay tuned!

