July 22, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Big Brother 23 Recap for 7/21/2021: Who Won POV?

Big Brother 23 Recap for 7/21/2021: Who Won POV?

Sammi Turano July 21, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 54 Second

Big Brother 23 Recap for 7/21/2021: Who Won POV?

Tonight’s episode of Big Brother 23 on CBS starts off right where we left off with the nomination ceremony. Frenchie and Britini are on the block, which leaves her in tears and him ‘ready to blow some s**t up’.’

 

Azah comforts Britini, while Big D broods over the fact that he had no idea who was going on the block.

 

Frenchie tells Britini his plan to blow things up and that everyone will be focusing on him from now on.

 

The house is mostly impressed with Kyland’s game play and tell him he is playing like a boss. His team vows to be with him every step of the way, while the Kings are just happy they are safe this week.

 

Frenchie tries to talk to Kyland about the POV and tells him to tell Britini she will be safe and if he wins, to use the POV on her.

 

However, Kyland knows Frenchie is full of it, but still decides to talk to Britini to talk things out. She still doesn’t trust him, nor is she happy with his actions.

 

It looks like there is a showmance between Hannah and Brent brewing!

 

Britini goes to talk to Frenchie and tells him that she is on the block because she didn’t name him as a target, which leads to Frenchie losing his cool and blowing up his Slaughterhouse alliance. Everyone makes fun of him for this, except for Big D and Xavier, who are completely out of the loop.

 

Christian and Xavier wrap Alyssa in toilet paper because it is her 25th birthday. Okay, then!

 

POV time! Kyland, Britini, Frenchie, Alyssa, Derek X and Claire all play. They are sprayed by bottles of suntan lotion that are turned on and off. They must fill buckets and take the bottle to a container, which they must fill to the top and blow a whistle. The one to finish quickest wins.

 

The catch is that they do it one at a time, so no one knows how the other is doing.

 

Derek X wins and decides to not use the POV.

 

Eviction tomorrow! Stay tuned.

 

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
100 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for Affairs and Accidents
0 0
4 min read

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for Affairs and Accidents

July 22, 2021 Sammi Turano
Crime Scene Kitchen Recap for 7/21/2021: The Winner Is.....
0 0
2 min read

Crime Scene Kitchen Recap for 7/21/2021: The Winner Is…..

July 21, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of New York City Recap for The Witching Hour
0 0
5 min read

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap for The Witching Hour

July 20, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for Affairs and Accidents
0 0
4 min read

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for Affairs and Accidents

July 22, 2021 Sammi Turano
Crime Scene Kitchen Recap for 7/21/2021: The Winner Is.....
0 0
2 min read

Crime Scene Kitchen Recap for 7/21/2021: The Winner Is…..

July 21, 2021 Sammi Turano
Big Brother 23 Recap for 7/21/2021: Who Won POV?
0 0
2 min read

Big Brother 23 Recap for 7/21/2021: Who Won POV?

July 21, 2021 Sammi Turano
Homeroom: Special First Look
0 0
2 min read

Homeroom: Special First Look

July 21, 2021 Sammi Turano