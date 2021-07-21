0 0

Big Brother 23 Recap for 7/21/2021: Who Won POV?

Tonight’s episode of Big Brother 23 on CBS starts off right where we left off with the nomination ceremony. Frenchie and Britini are on the block, which leaves her in tears and him ‘ready to blow some s**t up’.’

Azah comforts Britini, while Big D broods over the fact that he had no idea who was going on the block.

Frenchie tells Britini his plan to blow things up and that everyone will be focusing on him from now on.

The house is mostly impressed with Kyland’s game play and tell him he is playing like a boss. His team vows to be with him every step of the way, while the Kings are just happy they are safe this week.

Frenchie tries to talk to Kyland about the POV and tells him to tell Britini she will be safe and if he wins, to use the POV on her.

However, Kyland knows Frenchie is full of it, but still decides to talk to Britini to talk things out. She still doesn’t trust him, nor is she happy with his actions.

It looks like there is a showmance between Hannah and Brent brewing!

Britini goes to talk to Frenchie and tells him that she is on the block because she didn’t name him as a target, which leads to Frenchie losing his cool and blowing up his Slaughterhouse alliance. Everyone makes fun of him for this, except for Big D and Xavier, who are completely out of the loop.

Christian and Xavier wrap Alyssa in toilet paper because it is her 25th birthday. Okay, then!

POV time! Kyland, Britini, Frenchie, Alyssa, Derek X and Claire all play. They are sprayed by bottles of suntan lotion that are turned on and off. They must fill buckets and take the bottle to a container, which they must fill to the top and blow a whistle. The one to finish quickest wins.

The catch is that they do it one at a time, so no one knows how the other is doing.

Derek X wins and decides to not use the POV.

Eviction tomorrow! Stay tuned.

