Big Brother 23 Cast Revealed!
BIG BROTHER announced today the 16 all-new Houseguests who will embark on the 23rd season of the series when they move into the “BB Beach Club” during the live 90-minute premiere event Wednesday, July 7 (8:00-9:30 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+, where fans will also be able to watch the 24/7 live feed and find exclusive content throughout the season.
This season’s cast includes a Flight Attendant, Make-Up Artist, Start-up Founder, Farmer, Kindergarten Teacher, Forensic Scientist and an Attorney, among others. This all-new group is in for a high-stakes summer full of Big Risks and Big Rewards, where one wrong gamble could cost them everything. By the end of the premiere episode, for the first time in BIG BROTHER history, the Houseguests will be presented with a double-or-nothing offer that may be too good to refuse.
CBS’ summer reality hit will again have three weekly episodes. Beginning Sunday, July 11, the series will air Sundays and Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursdays (8:00-9:01 PM, live ET/delayed PT), featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.
Immediately following BIG BROTHER’S premiere event will be the return of the romantic competition series LOVE ISLAND for its third season debut.
The following 16 new Houseguests will spend the summer competing for $500,000:
Name: Alyssa Lopez
Age: 24 (will turn 25 on 7/17/21)
Hometown: Sarasota, Fla.
Current City: Sarasota, Fla.
Occupation: Swimwear Designer
Name: Azah Awasum (pronounced AH-suh oh-WAH-sum)
Age: 30
Hometown: Baltimore, Md.
Current City: Baltimore, Md.
Occupation: Director of Sales Operations
Name: Brent Champagne
Age: 28
Hometown: Cranston, R.I.
Current City: Cranston, R.I.
Occupation: Flight Attendant
Name: Britini D’Angelo (pronounced BRIT-knee)
Age: 24
Hometown: Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Current City: Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Occupation: Kindergarten Teacher
Name: Christian Birkenberger
Age: 23
Current City: Harwinton, Conn.
Occupation: General Contractor Assistant
Name: Christie Valdiserri (pronounced val-dah-SER-ee)
Age: 27
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.
Current City: North Hollywood, Calif.
Occupation: Professional Dancer
Name: Derek Frazier
Age: 29
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.
Current City: Philadelphia, Pa.
Occupation: Safety Officer
Name: Derek Xiao (pronounced SH-ow)
Age: 24
Hometown: Baltimore, MD
Current City: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Start-Up Founder
Name: Brandon “Frenchie” French
Age: 34
Hometown: Camden, Tenn.
Current City: Clarksville, Tenn.
Occupation: Farmer
Name: Hannah Chaddha (pronounced CHA-duh)
Age: 21
Hometown: Chicago, Ill.
Current City: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: Graduate Student
Name: Kyland Young
Age: 29 (will turn 30 on 7/13/21)
Hometown: San Bernardino County, Calif.
Current City: Venice Beach, Calif.
Occupation: Account Executive
Name: Sarah Steagall (pronounced STEE-gull)
Age: 27 (will turn 28 on 8/9/21)
Hometown: Boiling Springs, SC
Current City: Ft. Myers, Fla.
Occupation: Forensic Scientist
Name: Tiffany Mitchell
Age: 40 (will turn 41 on 8/5/21)
Hometown: Detroit, Mich.
Current City: Detroit, Mich.
Occupation: Phlebotomist
Name: Travis Long
Age: 22
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Current City: Honolulu, Hawaii
Occupation: Tech Sales Consultant
Name: Whitney Williams
Age: 30
Hometown: Portland, Ore.
Current City: Portland, Ore.
Occupation; Make-Up Artist
Name: Xavier Prather (pronounced PRAY-thur)
Age: 27
Hometown: Kalamazoo, Mich.
Current City: Milwaukee, Wis.
Occupation: Attorney
BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $500,000. BIG BROTHER is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America.