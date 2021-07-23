Better Than Milk® Plant-Based Organic Drinks- Celebrities Favorite

Better Than Milk®, a trusted, organic plant-based milk
Better Than Milk is a delicious line of creamy vegan milk drinks that are made from the simplest, best tasting, sustainable & renewable ingredients and consciously packaged in earth-friendly materials. Debuting their delicious drinks in specialty and natural retailers across the U.S including Erewhon Market,
Staying true to their clean label promise, every bottle of Better Than Milk is created with only simple, high-quality organic ingredients,
With Summer and smoothie season on the horizon, Better Than Milk has some amazing smoothie recipes for you to whip up! For more of these recipes go to www.drinkbetterthanmilk.com
Earth Lovin Smoothie Bowl
Courtesy of @cacaoforcoconuts_
Ingredients
Green Smoothie Base:
· 1 frozen banana
· 1 cup frozen mango
· Spinach
· 2 Joolies Dates, pitted
· 1 serving Realm Tropical Greens Smoothie
· 3/4 – 1 cup of Better Than Milk Oat Drink
Toppings:
· Banana
· Blueberries
· Holy Crap Cereal blueberry apple superseed mix
Instructions
1. Prep ahead of time. Peel and slice a banana to freeze. Pro tip: freeze the slices in an ice tray so they don’t clump together. Once they are frozen, then you can put them in a bag!
2. You’ll need a blender. Depending on what blender you use, you may need to use a different frozen: liquid ratio. Always start with less Better Than Milk® Oa
3. Start with the frozen items. Add in the frozen banana and frozen mango.
4. Next, add in spinach, dates, and smoothie powder. Adding powder and seeds near the end prevents the seeds from getting stuck in the blade and potentially causing damage.
5. Add that liquid last. It may not look like a lot but start with less.
6. Put your top on the blender (and make sure it’s plugged in).
7. Blend blend blend. If you have a tool to stir, that is super helpful. At this point, you can add more Better Than Milk® Oat Drink if needed.
8. Transfer to a bowl. Smooth out your smoothie with a spoon.
9. Top with banana, blueberry, and Holy
10. Dig right in!
“We care about our consumers, and we care about the Earth,” says Lonnie Williard, Vice President of Marketing at PANOS brands, parent company of the Better Than Milk. “We’re proud to offer a plant-based milk drink that is mindful of the planet as it is made with only sustainable and renewable ingredients from small organic farms that protect the bees and planet, and uses spring water, not water from drought ridden areas.”
“As more information emerges about the benefits of a plant-based diet, more folks who care about the environment, animal welfare, and their health are choosing to drink plant-based milks.” says Lonnie Williard. “So, whether they already follow a plant-based diet or are looking to supplement dairy for a more sustainable and flavorful alternative, we know that everyone will love Better Than Milk!