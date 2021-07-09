July 9, 2021

And Just Like That Production Begins

Sammi Turano July 9, 2021
Production of the ten-episode series AND JUST LIKE THAT… has begun in New York City. HBO Max has released a first look image with Sarah Jessica Parker reprising the role of “Carrie Bradshaw,” Cynthia Nixon as “Miranda Hobbes,” and Kristin Davis as “Charlotte York.”
Logline: The Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT…, the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series “Sex and the City,” follows “Carrie” (Sarah Jessica Parker), “Miranda” (Cynthia Nixon) and “Charlotte” (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.
The previously announced cast includes Sara Ramírez, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
