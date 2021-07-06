July 7, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Amazon Prime Video Reveals Val Trailer

Amazon Prime Video Reveals Val Trailer

Sammi Turano July 6, 2021
0 0
1 min read
0 0
Read Time:42 Second

Amazon Prime Video Reveals Val Trailer

Amazon Prime Video just released the preview for Val, which will premiere in one month on August 6th on the streaming device and in select theatres on July 23! Check it out below!

For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman Forever. This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Succession Season 3 Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Succession Season 3 Sneak Peek

July 6, 2021 Sammi Turano
What to Watch: Marathon
0 0
2 min read

What to Watch: Marathon

July 4, 2021 Sammi Turano
Motherland: Fort Salem Sneak Peek for A Tiffany
0 0
1 min read

Motherland: Fort Salem Sneak Peek for A Tiffany

July 2, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap for The Salem Bitch Trials
0 0
4 min read

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap for The Salem Bitch Trials

July 7, 2021 Sammi Turano
America's Got Talent Recap for July 6, 2021
0 0
3 min read

America’s Got Talent Recap for July 6, 2021

July 7, 2021 Sammi Turano
Lego Masters Recap for July 6, 2021
0 0
2 min read

Lego Masters Recap for July 6, 2021

July 6, 2021 Sammi Turano
Succession Season 3 Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Succession Season 3 Sneak Peek

July 6, 2021 Sammi Turano