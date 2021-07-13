July 13, 2021

Amazon Prime Video Gets 19 Emmy Nominations

Sammi Turano July 13, 2021
Amazon Prime Video received 19 Emmy Award nominations today for its original series and films, including its first-ever Drama Series nomination for The Boys and first-ever Limited Series nomination for The Underground Railroad. These join other Amazon Original nominees that celebrate underrepresented stories and voices from diverse artists and filmmakers including Small AxeSylvie’s LoveAll In: The Fight for Democracy, and Uncle Frank. Amazon also received a nomination for Outstanding Commercial for “Alexa’s Body,” starring Michael B. Jordan.

“Today’s Emmy nominations underscore the massive talent and creativity that our creators bring to the screen, giving Prime Video our first-ever Outstanding Drama nomination for The Boys, a sharp, perfectly-timed satire that’s also a massive global hit, our first Outstanding Limited Series nomination for the deeply moving The Underground Railroad, and two Outstanding Television Movie nominations for Sylvie’s Love and Uncle Frank,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We congratulate all of the creators, producers, cast and crews on all of our nominated series and films who worked so hard through such a challenging year. We’re proud to be the home for such incredible talent, and we’re so pleased and gratified by the Academy’s recognition.”

The global breakout hit series The Boys secured five overall nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series, and Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie.

Critically-acclaimed limited series The Underground Railroad, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book of the same name, received seven total nominations, including Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series, Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, and marks Barry Jenkins’ first Emmy nomination for his first-ever television series.

Amazon films Sylvie’s Love and Uncle Frank were both nominated for Outstanding Television Movie. The Sylvie’s Love nomination marks director Eugene Ashe’s first-ever Emmy nomination. Uncle Frank earned Six Feet Under creator Alan Ball his eighth Emmy nomination and centers around a closeted gay man’s experience as he returns home to his estranged family, set in 1973.

Other notable nominations include All In: The Fight For Democracy for Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program, Small Axe for Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 for Outstanding Choreography for a Variety or Reality Programming and Welcome To The Blumhouse Live for Outstanding Interactive Program.
FULL LIST OF AMAZON PRIME VIDEO 2021 EMMY NOMINATIONS:

All In: The Fight For Democracy
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

The Boys
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SEASON OR A MOVIE
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

Small Axe
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Sylvie’s Love
OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

Uncle Frank
OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

The Underground Railroad
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Vikings
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SINGLE EPISODE

Welcome To The Blumhouse Live
OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

AMAZON – “Alexa’s Body”
OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL

