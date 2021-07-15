July 15, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

ABC Announces Fall 2021 Schedule

ABC Announces Fall 2021 Schedule

Sammi Turano July 15, 2021
0 0
3 min read
0 0
Read Time:3 Minute, 24 Second

ABC Announces Fall 2021 Schedule

Following back-to-back wins as the No. 1 entertainment network among Adults 18-49 for the previous two seasons, ABC has set fall premiere dates for its new and returning series for the upcoming 2021-2022 season, including the highly anticipated new comedy “The Wonder Years” and the new drama “Queens.” Return dates have also been set for fan favorites “Grey’s Anatomy” and “The Bachelorette” which, along with “The Bachelor,” were three of the top five highest-rated entertainment series on television last season.

Last fall’s No. 1 new series and ABC’s most-watched new drama in two years, “Big Sky,” returns on its new night, THURSDAY, SEPT. 30 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), joining “Station 19” (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) and TV’s longest-running primetime medical drama, “Grey’s Anatomy” (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), for an evening of appointment viewing.

On TUESDAY, OCT. 19, love and hip-hop collide as reality stronghold “The Bachelorette” with Michelle Young debuts (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), followed by the premiere of the new drama series “Queens,” starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy, which will feature original music performed by the stars (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT).

The new fall season launches MONDAY, SEPT. 20, with the landmark 30th season of “Dancing with the Stars” (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT). “The Good Doctor” returns to the operating room one week later – MONDAY, SEPT. 27 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT).

Need a midweek laugh? ABC is the place to be for all things funny as the network’s Wednesday night comedy block resumes on SEPT. 22 with “The Goldbergs” (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT). Then, the highly anticipated reimagining of “The Wonder Years,” from Saladin K. Patterson (“Dave,” “The Big Bang Theory”), Lee Daniels (“Empire,” “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) and original series star Fred Savage, debuts (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT); followed by “The Conners” (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT) and “Home Economics” at its new time (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT). The evening culminates with the season premiere of “A Million Little Things” (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT).

Family fun is in ample supply on Sundays as “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” returns on its new night SEPT. 26 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), followed by “Supermarket Sweep” at its new time (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT). The evening culminates with “The Rookie” (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), and “AFV” joins the Sunday lineup OCT. 3 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT).

“Shark Tank” Fridays return with all-new episodes beginning OCT. 8 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), followed by a new season of ABC News’ “20/20” (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT).

Additional premiere dates for the 2021-2022 season will be announced at a later date.

ABC FALL PRIMETIME SCHEDULE (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific) follows below. New shows are in bold.

MONDAY, SEPT. 20
8:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars”

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
8:00 p.m. “The Goldbergs”
8:30 p.m. “The Wonder Years” (series premiere)
9:00 p.m. “The Conners”
9:31 p.m. “Home Economics” (new time)
10:00 p.m. “A Million Little Things”

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26
8:00 p.m. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (new day)
9:00 p.m. “Supermarket Sweep” (new time)
10:00 p.m. “The Rookie”

MONDAY, SEPT. 27
10:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor”

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30
8:00 p.m. “Station 19”
9:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”
10:01 p.m. “Big Sky” (new day)

SUNDAY, OCT. 3
7:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

FRIDAY, OCT. 8
8:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”
9:01 p.m. “20/20” (two hours)

TUESDAY, OCT. 19
8:00 p.m. “The Bachelorette”
10:01 p.m. “Queens” (series premiere)

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Celebrity Spotlight: Seoul Sausage
0 0
1 min read

Celebrity Spotlight: Seoul Sausage

July 15, 2021 Sammi Turano
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVsqAS_RRCk
0 0
2 min read

NBC Fall 2021 Premiere Dates Revealed

July 15, 2021 Sammi Turano
Amazon Prime Video Gets 19 Emmy Nominations
0 0
3 min read

Amazon Prime Video Gets 19 Emmy Nominations

July 13, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Big Brother 23 Recap for July 15, 2021: Who Was Evicted First?
0 0
3 min read

Big Brother 23 Recap for July 15, 2021: Who Was Evicted First?

July 15, 2021 Sammi Turano
Celebrity Spotlight: Seoul Sausage
0 0
1 min read

Celebrity Spotlight: Seoul Sausage

July 15, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Lime Truck's Daniel Shemtob Talks to TVGrapevine
0 0
1 min read

The Lime Truck’s Daniel Shemtob Talks to TVGrapevine

July 15, 2021 Sammi Turano
0 0
2 min read

Movie Spotlight: Paper Birds

July 15, 2021 Sammi Turano