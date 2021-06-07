0 0

What to Watch: Our America: Who I’m Meant to Be

ABC Owned Television Stations announced today, MONDAY, JUNE 7, that the first two-episodes of the “Our America: Who I’m Meant to Be” docuseries are now available on its 32 connected TV apps across streaming platforms Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku. The Pride special is an eight-episode short documentary series dedicated to amplifying the voices of transgender communities across America through first-person narratives.

The first two episodes, available now, tell the stories of Honey Mahogany, one of the co-founders of the Transgender District in San Francisco and first transgender person elected to serve in the San Francisco Democratic Party; and Kaylee Harris, who struggled with gender dysphoria and was able to undergo gender hormone therapy during the pandemic in the privacy of her home.

The full slate of “Our America: Who I’m Meant to Be” episodes will be made available for viewers beginning June 21 on the station group’s connected TV apps. “Who I’m Meant to Be” is executive produced by ABC Owned Television Stations’ race and culture executive producers Nzinga Blake, Porsha Grant and Mariel Myers.

Viewers can stream the special on ABC Owned Television Stations’ free news apps: ABC7/WABC-TV New York , ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles , ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago , 6ABC/WPVI-TV Philadelphia , ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco, ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston , ABC11/WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham , and ABC30/KFSN-TV Fresno and connected TV Apps on streaming platforms Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku.

