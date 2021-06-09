0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 42 Second

Vanderpump Dogs Recap for Twinsies

The third episode of Vanderpump Dogs opens with more dogs entering the rescue center. They get makeovers, cleaned up and are overall treated like royalty.

Lisa quips that one of the dogs looks like Ken and she could go home with a different dog every day.

RIVER

She is only six years old, but ready to take on the responsibility of owning a dog. Lisa asks her why she wants a dog and River tells her it will help her be less lonely. She is an only child and wants to have someone to play with and love.

River also talks about saving money for a dog before Lisa introduces her to several of the dogs. Each one has their own special story, which Lisa is happy to share. She falls in love with Rae, who has colored fur and was given up when her owner got pregnant. Lisa wants her and her mom to think about it before committing to owning her.

A couple days later, River and her mom come back to adopt Rae. She is over the moon and thanks Lisa and Patrick, who styled Rae for her big day!

River also gets a birthday celebration and photo shoot.

KRISTINA AND KAYLA

Twins Kristina and Kayla are looking for dogs, so they can finally be seen as something other than twins.

Lisa shows them dogs, including a pair of twin dogs. She lets them cuddle together and play before having them fill out the application/prep for the home visit.

However, when they come back, they decide to adopt one doe named Chanel and share it together.

UPDATE

Tracy from episode one ends up returning Andy because she thinks it is too much work to take care of him. Lisa is heartbroken, but determined to give him the best life someway, somehow.

River loves being a dog mom and is thinking about making Rae pink for the summer.

Kristine and Kayla love Chanel and are thinking of getting her a sister.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts