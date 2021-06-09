0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 38 Second

Vanderpump Dogs Recap for The Doggy Wears Prada

The second episode of Vanderpump Dogs opens with the staff taking care of the dogs. The rescue center not only style the dogs and take care of them health wise, but they also help some of them become service does.

NATALIE

Natalie is looking for a service dog to help her as she goes out on her own. She has been in a wheelchair for seven years after a drunk driving accident left her paralyzed. She went on to graduate from college and is currently applying to graduate school.

Lisa shows her Lenny and the two of them immediately bond. She also bonds with Apollo and agrees to try him out for a trial run.

Madeline works with Apollo and Natalie to see if he is a good fit to be her service dog. He seems to be doing great and their bond intensifies. Natalie decides to adopt him and allow Madeline to continue training him in terms of her service needs.

DAN

Style reporter Dan is there for his interview as well. Lisa reminds him of the responsibility of getting a dog and that the dog isn’t just an accessory. He insists that he is ready, so Lisa shows him a few small dogs that can be carried around.

He immediately falls in love with Gizmo, who just wants to be loved and cuddled. Dan initially wanted a Pomeranian, but says that Gizmo chose him. Lisa says that a home visit needs to be done, but when he passes, he will be able to adopt Gizmo.

Dan comes back to see Gizmo, but worries that Lisa might say no to the adoption. However, she sees the bond and allows the adoption to happen.

Before the two leave, Gizmo gets a special makeover.

UPDATE

Gizmo enjoys special daddy/son dates, while Natalie and Apollo continue to work well together as she prepares for life on her own.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts