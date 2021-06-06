0 0
True Hollywood Story: Transgender in Hollywood Sneak Peek
“True Hollywood Story” ‘Transgender in Hollywood’ premieres Monday, June 7 at 10:00pm ET/PT. Check out the sneak peek below.
“POSE” Star Angelica Ross Had Questions About Candy’s Death
A new generation of transgender actors, writers, producers and directors including Candis Cayne, Angelica Ross, Trace Lysette and Ian Alexander speak on breaking down barriers and pushing for new industry standards in storytelling.
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
