Tribeca 2021: Roaring 20s

Roaring 20s, which was filmed during the pandemic in the summer of 2020, premiered today at the Tribeca Film Festival. Check out more information below.

On one beautiful afternoon in Paris during the surreal summer of 2020, 24 different characters roam the streets of the city with a sense of giddy abandon after a spring of lockdown and confinement. Creatively and meticulously choreographed by director Elisabeth Vogler, and shot in one continuous take through many neighborhoods, ROARING 20’S is a Slacker for our new decade; a series of local vignettes that help bring to full life a dynamic city and its young people who can find joy even in crisis. Filming began one day after the lockdown ended, allowing the audience to accompany everyday people as they cross paths throughout the day, experiencing their long-awaited freedom and celebrating the City of Love.

