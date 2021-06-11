June 11, 2021

Tribeca 2021: Giants Being Lonely

Sammi Turano June 11, 2021
Tribeca 2021: Giants Being Lonely

Giants Being Lonely will screen during the Tribeca Film Festival this month and we have a sneak peek at what to expect. Check it out below!

Bobby (Jack Irving) is the star pitcher on his high-school baseball team, a motherless dreamer whose alcoholic father loves him but remains distant and aloof. His teammate Adam (Ben Irving) is the coach’s son, prone to violent reproaches at home with little support from his emotionally distant mother.

Caught in between them is Caroline (Lily Gavin), a high school beauty from a seemingly perfect home who loves both golden boys, and just wants to go to prom. Set in a semi-rural landscape of verdant forests and pent-up yearning, the debut feature from lauded mixed-media artist Grear Patterson is a deeply personal story of youth and young manhood, tracing the ups and downs of love, sex, loneliness, friendship, baseball, and death – as the pressure mounts to make it out alive.

