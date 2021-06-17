June 17, 2021

TransAmerica Special to Air on NBC News Now and NBC Out

Sammi Turano June 17, 2021
To commemorate LGBTQ Pride, NBC News NOW and NBC Out will stream TransAmerica, a special hosted by Morning News NOW’s Joe Fryer examining issues facing the transgender community in the United States.

Joe Fryer will moderate in-depth panel conversations and one-on-one interviews with elected officials, parents of transgender children, influencers, celebrities and activists. Guests include Executive Director of Alabama’s Knights and Orchids Society, Quentin Bell; CEO of Transhealth Northampton, Dallas Ducar; the first transgender teen to testify before the U.S. Senate, Stella Keating; star of the Teddy Award-winning documentary Kiki, Gia Love; Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride, the U.S.’s first transgender state senatorstar of FX’s Pose, MJ Rodriguez; Pennsylvania State Representative, Brian Sims; Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Fellow, Jack Turban; Transinclusive Group Co-founder and Executive Director, Tatianna Williams; Award-winning Writer & Activist, Raquel Willis; and NBC Out Associate Editor, Jo Yurcaba. 

In addition, Fryer will speak with the plaintiffs of the Arkansas ACLU lawsuit, who are challenging an Arkansas law that prohibits health care professionals from providing or even referring transgender young people for medically necessary health care.

Fryer will host discussions on crimes against the transgender community and policies that are being put in place to help curb the violence, mental health challenges the community is facing and conversations on the pressure, stigma and fears they feel in their daily lives.

The special is the latest in the streaming service’s growing slate of original and special programming. Recent specials have included Can You Hear Us NOW?, Elevate: Success in the She-cession, The Racism Virus, Pride & Protest, Planet 2020, Are You Better Off? and more.

To watch, tune in to NBC News NOW on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, as well as on The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, YouTube, Fubo, Xumo, Pluto, Tubi and NBC News’ OTT apps on Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV at 8:00 p.m. ET tonight. The stream will also be available on NBC News and NBC Out’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. Follow along with the hashtag #TransAmerica.

For all the latest reporting on the LGBTQ community from NBC News and MSNBC’s worldwide team of correspondents, visit NBCNews.com and NBCOut.com.

