The Real Housewives of New York City Recap for A Harlem Night

This week’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York City opens with the ladies preparing for a night out in Harlem. Eboni, who is hosting the night, makes sure there is enough places at the table in case someone brings a plus one to dinner.

The night takes place in a speakeasy. Eboni arrives early so she can prepare for the night and make sure everything is in order. One by one, the ladies arrive, including Eboni’s freind Natalie and Ramona’s friend Bershan.

The mixology class begins, with Ramona and Eboni getting yelled at for talking. As they mix and drink, they take pictures and discuss the election. Ramona makes a big deal about who stands where, so the others form their own opinions on it.

After the class, everyone sits down to dinner. Eboni has special gifts for everyone, which is very sweet. She also compares them to famous black historical figures, which is quite interesting and cool because not only is it a good teaching moment, but it is a really cool way to learn about these historical figures.

Ramona leaves early due to her vertigo, while Leah talks to Bershan about her cancer battle. The other women continue to talk and it seems as if everyone is getting along.

The next day, Leah and Eboni meet for lunch and talk about their power. It is quite interesting how they open up to one another and to see Eboni open up about her feelings on how she feels she needs to teach others.

LuAnn meets with her daughter Victoria and one of her friends. She is happy about how her relationships have changed and are growing since she has become sober. She has a long, emotional talk with Victoria which ends in tears and hugs.

Leah meets with an admissions counselor to help her daughter Kiki apply to high schools. She wants her to have opportunities she never had and doesn’t want her to face things she did as a teenager.

Ramona and Eboni meet up at Ramona’s apartment with Eboni’s dog in tow. They enjoy cocktails and talk things out. However, things turn sour when Eboni brings up the election. Ramona doesn’t want to discuss politics, which upsets Eboni. They try to talk things out, but it ends up getting tense with Ramona walking away.

Ramona eventually comes back wearing her butterfly necklace, which is her ‘happy necklace.’ There is still a lot of tension, but they end up hugging it out in the end and having a great time together.

More next week, stay tuned!

