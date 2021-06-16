0 0

Read Time: 4 Minute, 3 Second

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for The Divided States of Erika

This week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo opens with the ladies waiting to Erika to arrive to talk, while Erika herself narrates how her life has changed due to the divorce.

ELECTION DAY!

However, before we get to that, we rewind three days to Election Day. Everyone is not only waiting for election results, but also in shock over Erika’s divorce text. Kyle and Dorit are also sore at each other over their little tiff in Tahoe.

Crystal, for her part, is still upset over the fiasco with Sutton and complains to her husband about it. However, when they arrive at Kyle’s, they leave their anger at the door.

The whole gang arrives to watch the election results, most of them all decked out in red white and blue.

Lisa looks like she raided Richard Simmons’s closet, while Kyle looks like she should be in the Hamptons with the RHONY girls.

Dorit, however, misunderstood the assignment and looks like she is channeling Cher Horowitz from Clueless. Sutton is dressed more like Amber from the same movie. (Sidebar: did Amber even have a last name in the movie?)

The ladies discuss Erika’s divorce, while the men banter with each other outside.

TRUE CONFESSIONS

The topic then switches to the trip and how Crystal lost weight because she was too stressed out to eat. This leads to her sharing her battle with bulimia. Everyone, especially Lisa, is happy she was able to share something so personal with the group.

The night goes on and everyone continues to mingle and wait for election results. Kyle decides to talk to Dorit about the Tahoe debacle, which leads to another fight.

Maurico and PK overhear the fight and tell Rob that while the ladies were on the trip, Kyle and Dorit called to complain about each other. They didn’t want to hear it, so they put their phones on speaker, moved them to the other side of the room and continued to drink.

Dorit decides to leave and ends up arguing with PK, who wasn’t ready to leave.

BENTLEY BABES

The next day, Dorit and Sutton meet at the Bentley dealership because Sutton wants to buy a new car. They discuss Erika, the election and how Sutton is buying her first car all on her own.

Crystal and Rob discuss the party as well. Rob says he thought Sutton was very nice, but Crystal is still not sold.

As they talk, the kids come home from school. Zoe is tired and cranky, so Rob plays a game with her before dinner.

As the adults continue to talk, the kids want dessert. However, Zoe interrupts, so she gets toppings taken off her ice cream sundae. Max is only allowed to have the number of sesame balls corresponding to his age.

PARTY PLANNING

Kathy and Kyle visit Sutton at her store to shop and hang out. Sutton is having a party over the weekend, so she confirms that the other women are coming. Even Erika is coming, which makes Sutton very happy.

GARDENS AND FIRE DRILLS

Lisa goes to find Harry, who is in his garden. He decided to grow one during the pandemic because he was afraid of the unknown. She asks him questions about the garden, but he just rolls his eyes.

The two of them then have a fire drill, which is….smart but odd because it seems as if they are going way too slow for a real fire. She makes a blow job joke when using the hose, because of course she does.

When they are done with the drill, they sit down and discuss Erika’s divorce. Harry has been divorced twice before, so he can sympathize. Lisa makes him pinky swear that they will never get divorced.

PARTY TIME!

The ladies all leave for Sutton’s party. Crystal and Kyle decide to have tea together beforehand. Kyle admits that she has not spoken to Dorit and isn’t sure how things are going to go.

As an aside, Crystal has a Hermes bag that is $95,000! It is about the size of a kid’s dress up bag, so I wonder how she can use it? Then again, I carry everything but the kitchen sink in my bag (a $20 Tommy Hilfiger bag I got at Ross Dress for Less!), so there is that.

Lisa and Kyle are in the same dress, so they scream over it for a bit.

After celebrating the Biden/Harris win, the topic switches to Erika and her divorce as she drives to the party. Garcelle wonders if Erika should have waited to file, implying that he is old and, well, everyone did the math.

More next week, stay tuned.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts