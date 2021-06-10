June 10, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Simple As Water to Premiere at Tribeca

Simple As Water to Premiere at Tribeca

Sammi Turano June 10, 2021
0 0
1 min read
0 0
Read Time:28 Second

Simple As Water to Premiere at Tribeca

Simple As Water will premiere this weekend at the Tribeca Film Festival. Check out movie details below!
Academy Award-winner Megan Mylan’s closely observed moments of lives cut between Turkey, Greece, Germany, and the U.S.. Each unfolding scene portrays the elemental bonds holding together Syrian families pulled apart by war, searching for a new life.
DIRECTOR: Megan Mylan
PRODUCERS: Robin Hessman, Megan Mylan
CO-PRODUCERS: Hazem Obid, Alaa Hassan, Oula Hassan, Zakia Aqra
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Patty Quillin
CO-EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Susan Bay Nimoy, Barrie Landry

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

The Scars of Ali Boulala Debuts at Tribeca
0 0
2 min read

The Scars of Ali Boulala Debuts at Tribeca

June 10, 2021 Sammi Turano
﻿﻿MY HEART CAN'T BEAT UNLESS YOU TELL IT TO Makes Tribeca Debut
0 0
2 min read

﻿﻿MY HEART CAN’T BEAT UNLESS YOU TELL IT TO Makes Tribeca Debut

June 10, 2021 Sammi Turano
Rooftop Films Announces Summer Series
0 0
5 min read

Rooftop Films Announces Summer Series

June 8, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Lord of the Rings Anime Special Coming Out
0 0
3 min read

Lord of the Rings Anime Special Coming Out

June 10, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Scars of Ali Boulala Debuts at Tribeca
0 0
2 min read

The Scars of Ali Boulala Debuts at Tribeca

June 10, 2021 Sammi Turano
Keeping Up With The Kardashians Series Finale and Reunion Sneak Peeks
0 0
1 min read

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Series Finale and Reunion Sneak Peeks

June 10, 2021 Sammi Turano
Beat Shazam Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Beat Shazam Sneak Peek

June 10, 2021 Sammi Turano