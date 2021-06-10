0 0
Simple As Water to Premiere at Tribeca
Simple As Water will premiere this weekend at the Tribeca Film Festival. Check out movie details below!
Academy Award-winner Megan Mylan’s closely observed moments of lives cut between Turkey, Greece, Germany, and the U.S.. Each unfolding scene portrays the elemental bonds holding together Syrian families pulled apart by war, searching for a new life.
DIRECTOR: Megan Mylan
PRODUCERS: Robin Hessman, Megan Mylan
CO-PRODUCERS: Hazem Obid, Alaa Hassan, Oula Hassan, Zakia Aqra
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Patty Quillin
CO-EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Susan Bay Nimoy, Barrie Landry
