Sammi’s Favorite Things: Gift Roundup
Holidays, birthdays, just because….there is always a reason to give a gift to a loved one. The most difficult thing? What do you get that special someone? Here is a list of some ideas we came across!
For the sports junkie: get them some relief with Sky Wellness CBD Pain Relief Lotion that will help him melt away muscle tension and discomfort. For an added benefit, it contains CBG – an all-important minor cannabinoid that compounds the effects of the CBD in this outstanding lotion. It also has a light eucalyptus scent that’s super clean and refreshing.
Beard-y Love: Here’s an easy gift for the easy-goingone that’s been too busy to care for himself. This Grown n’ Sexy beard oil from Brooklyn based, Black-owned Shaun Leon is a great way to help him feel established and well-groomed. It’s a deep conditioning oil made specifically to maintain and manage facial hair and composed of fractionated coconut oil that penetrates the hair shaft without the heaviness.
Wearing it old school! Got a man that’s the ultimate example of old school cool? Check out these classic and classy belts from Remo Tulliani. We love the Andre style which is made in the USA from Italian calfskin leather with a Nubuck liner. Definitely for the sophisticated man who is all about being dapper 24/7.
Getting gummy with it: Get someone to unwind with these awesome CBD Gummies from CBDaF! Each product is made only from the highest quality raw materials in the cleanest, safest, certified facilities, all verified via rigorous third-party testing. And not only are these lab tested, but they’re also taste tested and really the best on the market.
Boss babe bag: For the super woman in your life, get her this super luxe briefcase from Thale Blanc that’s sure to give major #bossbabe vibes. Being an only parent is the ultimate boss babe job that calls for a boss level gift like this. It’s crafted from embossed black leather with crocodile skin features, matching top handles and a back pocket to provide easy access to key essentials such as a phone or wallet. Perfect for those with no time to waste.