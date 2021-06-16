0 0
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Ekster Wallets
Do you need a last minute Father’s Day or graduation gift? Look no further than Ekter wallets! Not only are they a sleek and sexy accessory, but they are one of the only wallets that are solar powered and impossible to lose! Check out more information below.
Ekster created something that will upgrade your everyday essentials to modern standards; the Ekster wallet. Smart enough to serve your daily needs, good looking enough to upgrade any wardrobe.
To make this quick for you, here’s a rundown of our product:
- Thanks to our signature easy-access feature, you will never waste time looking for a card again.
- Can’t find your wallet? Just call it! This wallet is impossible to lose, thanks to our solar-powered tracker.
- You can choose from metal wallets, leather wallets and even vegan recycled options.
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
