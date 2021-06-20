Read Time:3 Minute, 17 Second
Sammi’s Favorite Things: Amazon Prime Deals
Amazon Prime Days are June 21-22 and to celebrate, we have some special deals to share! Check them out below.
Kyte BABY
Price: Varies
Unlike other baby apparel, Kyte BABY has the softest baby and adult pajamas that are economically sourced out of bamboo! Bamboo is 3 degrees cooler than cotton, while also being hypoallergenic. The fabric itself also promotes the smart use of resources and sustainability. Bamboo is the best choice for your baby and for the planet’s future, and this way of thinking is evident in every aspect of Kyte BABY! All of Kyte BABY’s clothes sold on Amazon (except for their sleep bags) will be on sale on Amazon Prime Day for 10 percent off! The founder’s daughter suffered from infant eczema and she needed comfortable clothing for her at night time for her sensitive, itchy skin, bamboo’s buttery soft fabric was the best answer for her baby girl! She invested and created Kyte BABY for all babies, and mommies too! Kyte Baby
The Grumpy Octopus / The Grumpy Shark / The Grumpy Shark Slippers
Price: $26.00 – $35.00
Some friends just need a grumpy face to reflect their own internal state- which is not always “rainbows and sunshine!” Or they may just need a silly, grumpy mascot to remind them it’s ok to feel annoyed when life is pulling them eight different directions. The answer: The Grumpy Octopus! With recent features in Yahoo News, Buzzfeed, and HuffPost! It’s been quoted to be the best non-happy stuffed toy! Perfect for the child or parent or friend going through a tough time, or someone who really needs a good laugh this year! Now, The Grumpy Octopus has made a new friend: The Grumpy Shark! (Super cute! And there are Grumpy Shark slippers too! We are obsessed!) Available on Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Deals:
Grumpy Baby Octopus – will have a 20% discount on Prime Day
Grumpy Shark – will have a 20% discount on Prime Day
Grumpy Shark Slippers – will have a 30% discount on Prime Day
Your Oil Tools
Price: Varies
For your home, family, meals and self care, essential oils are proven to make your life healthier and better than life without them. Your Oil Tools provides you with premium tools, containers, diffusers, jewelry, and an assortment of recipe books and education books on how to use essential oils every day in your life! They even offer aroma bracelets that allow you to wear the scent that speaks to you! Products are available on Amazon! For Amazon Prime Day June 2021, Your Oil Tools is offering it’s top 12 selling products on Amazon for 21% off on any order over $21!
Sukrin USA
Price: $2.49 – $80.00
Sukrin USA carries a range of all-natural, zero-calorie, and low-carb sugar alternatives, naturally gluten-free, and fat-reduced flours, low-carb, sugar, and gluten-free bake mixes, and delectable, sugar-free chocolates. The Sukrin range of products is perfect for those wanting to live a healthier life and even more so for those needing a special diet without gluten, low in carbs, and without sugar. All products are as natural, unprocessed, and healthy for you as we can possibly make them – and fantastic new products are introduced continually. Sukrin USA is offering a special PRE-Amazon Prime Day deal where when a customer spends $10 on their products, then they get $10 back to spend on their products! It’s an Amazon special to support small businesses through their platform! It’s called Spend $10, Get $10. Amazon Prime Store card holders in the U.S. earn up to 10% back on a purchase from Sukrin USA too! Here is a link to the products that will be eligible for the promotion! The hashtag Amazon is using to promote this cause is #SupportSmallwithAmazon Sukrin USA is the exclusive importer to the USA of the brand Sukrin, founded in 2007.