June 11, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Nine Perfect Strangers Trailer Released

Nine Perfect Strangers Trailer Released

Sammi Turano June 11, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 13 Second

Nine Perfect Strangers Trailer Released

Hulu just released a teaser for its upcoming series Nine Perfect Strangers and we have an exclusive first look. Check it out below!

Based on The New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty, “Nine Perfect Strangers” takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

The eight-episode series stars Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone and Manny Jacinto.

“Nine Perfect Strangers” is from David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films, and Endeavor Content. Jonathan Levine directs all eight episodes of the series and serves as executive producer alongside Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson for Made Up Stories, Nicole Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Liane Moriarty, David E. Kelley, John Henry Butterworth, Molly Allen, Samantha Strauss and Melissa McCarthy. The series is co-written by David E. Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss, and co-showrun by David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Lisey's Story: Episode 3 Sneak Peek
0 0
2 min read

Lisey’s Story: Episode 3 Sneak Peek

June 11, 2021 Sammi Turano
Keeping Up With The Kardashians Series Finale and Reunion Sneak Peeks
0 0
1 min read

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Series Finale and Reunion Sneak Peeks

June 10, 2021 Sammi Turano
Beat Shazam Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Beat Shazam Sneak Peek

June 10, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Tribeca 2021: Ultrasound Sneak Peek
0 0
2 min read

Tribeca 2021: Ultrasound Sneak Peek

June 11, 2021 Sammi Turano
Nine Perfect Strangers Trailer Released
0 0
2 min read

Nine Perfect Strangers Trailer Released

June 11, 2021 Sammi Turano
Tribeca 2021: Giants Being Lonely
0 0
2 min read

Tribeca 2021: Giants Being Lonely

June 11, 2021 Sammi Turano
Lisey's Story: Episode 3 Sneak Peek
0 0
2 min read

Lisey’s Story: Episode 3 Sneak Peek

June 11, 2021 Sammi Turano